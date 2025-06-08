Xbox Ally Handhelds Officially Unveiled

I felt like we’ve been talking about rumored Xbox handhelds for a few console generations now. Fortunately, if you were itching to get yourself an official Xbox handheld to enjoy your gaming on the go, then you’re in luck. During today’s Xbox Games Showcase event, Microsoft officially revealed the Xbox Rog Ally, a set of two handheld devices that will be coming our way soon.

Okay, so there are still plenty of questions left unanswered here. However, we know that Microsoft is keen on bringing the Xbox Ally handhelds to the marketplace this holiday season. Now, just how much these handheld devices will be is a mystery right now. The exact release date and pricing information will be announced later.

That said, we know that the focus is on delivering a handheld device that not only plays Xbox’s line of games but also has access to other storefronts. So, it would seem that your Steam, Epic Games Store and any other digital marketplace where you purchase games will be accessible.

Two models are being released; according to the Xbox Wire, there is the Xbox Ally, which is designed to be a more value-friendly edition. Then there is the Rog Xbox Ally X, a more high-performance model. Again, the pricing difference between these two is not clear. Fortunately, we do have a breakdown of the specifications, which we will list below as showcased on the official Xbox Wire post.

Rog Xbox Ally

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Comfort & input

Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X-6400

Storage

512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade

Display

7″ FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection

I/O Ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0

1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Network and Communication

Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4

Dimensions

290.8121.550.7mm

670g

Battery

60Wh

Included

ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger Stand

Rog Xbox Ally X

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Comfort & input

Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor

Memory

24GB LPDDR5X-8000

Storage

1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade

Display

7″ FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection

I/O Ports

1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0

1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Network and Communication

Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4

Dimensions

290.8121.550.7mm

715g

Battery

80Wh

Included