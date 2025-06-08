Xbox Ally Handhelds Officially Unveiled

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
I felt like we’ve been talking about rumored Xbox handhelds for a few console generations now. Fortunately, if you were itching to get yourself an official Xbox handheld to enjoy your gaming on the go, then you’re in luck. During today’s Xbox Games Showcase event, Microsoft officially revealed the Xbox Rog Ally, a set of two handheld devices that will be coming our way soon.
Okay, so there are still plenty of questions left unanswered here. However, we know that Microsoft is keen on bringing the Xbox Ally handhelds to the marketplace this holiday season. Now, just how much these handheld devices will be is a mystery right now. The exact release date and pricing information will be announced later.
That said, we know that the focus is on delivering a handheld device that not only plays Xbox’s line of games but also has access to other storefronts. So, it would seem that your Steam, Epic Games Store and any other digital marketplace where you purchase games will be accessible.
Two models are being released; according to the Xbox Wire, there is the Xbox Ally, which is designed to be a more value-friendly edition. Then there is the Rog Xbox Ally X, a more high-performance model. Again, the pricing difference between these two is not clear. Fortunately, we do have a breakdown of the specifications, which we will list below as showcased on the official Xbox Wire post.
Rog Xbox Ally
Operating System
- Windows 11 Home
Comfort & input
- Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
Processor
- AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor
Memory
- 16GB LPDDR5X-6400
Storage
- 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
Display
- 7″ FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
- 120Hz refresh rate
- FreeSync Premium
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
I/O Ports
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
- 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Network and Communication
- Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
Dimensions
- 290.8121.550.7mm
- 670g
Battery
- 60Wh
Included
- ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger Stand
Rog Xbox Ally X
Operating System
- Windows 11 Home
Comfort & input
- Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
Processor
- AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor
Memory
- 24GB LPDDR5X-8000
Storage
- 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
Display
- 7″ FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
- 120Hz refresh rate
- FreeSync Premium
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
I/O Ports
- 1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
- 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Network and Communication
- Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
Dimensions
- 290.8121.550.7mm
- 715g
Battery
- 80Wh
Included
- ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger Stand