Roblox Opens “Video Discovery Pilot” Program

One of the main “trends” that the Roblox dev team has been doing for much of 2025 and late 2024 is providing updates to current user tools and expanding other creation options so that makers within the universe can have an easier time bringing people into their worlds. After all, with 85 million players on average last year, that’s a lot of people to lure in, not to mention that each creator is competing against thousands of others depending on the genre, playstyle they’re going for, and just what they make in general. Marketing is one of the hardest parts of creation, and the dev team knows that.

Thus, they’re doing a new special program called the “Video Discovery Pilot” program, where gamers can make videos and then have them tested to see if they stack up and actually bring people into their games/worlds. The dev team said in a new blog post:

“We’re excited to invite you to apply to our Video Discovery Pilot! This pilot will test how short, engaging gameplay videos showcase your experience’s most compelling moments to improve user discovery at the experience’s entry point.”

On the topic of visibility, the Roblox team stated:

“Creators participating in the pilot will have their gameplay preview videos prominently displayed on the experience details page on mobile and desktop platforms. Experiences selected for curation will also have their videos be experimentally displayed in Today’s Picks.”

That could be a huge boon, even if the videos themselves don’t “bring in the crowd.” If they don’t, that means the creators know that they have to change things up or else not get the attention they want. Oh, but that’s not all! Those who get into this pilot program will actually get feedback and help from the dev team directly. You’ll be brought into a special community channel so you can see what’s happening with your video and then get tips to do better on your next one.

You might wonder, “How do I sign up?” The link is on the blog post page above. However, there are some restrictions. You must be over 13 years old and have a valid ID. Plus, you must be in “good standing” with the moderation crew and have followed the community standards up to this point. Also, the videos you should put up for submission are straight-up gameplay videos.

So, if you’re interested in this, you should go to the blog post and then take part in it. We wish you luck.