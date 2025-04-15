New Fan-Made Wiki BloxBase Could Be New Hub For Roblox Info

One of the most important elements of the internet is the ability to go and look up just about anything and likely find the answer you’re looking for in a good amount of time. Sure, it doesn’t always work, and sometimes you have to search around to find the “true source” of intel you need, but if someone has ever asked the question before, you’ll likely find it online. The twist, though, is that if you need something that the internet doesn’t have, you could always create a new place for people to find the answer, as the Roblox community has now done for itself.

How so? Simply put, some Roblox players decided to come together to make a brand new Wiki for themselves called BloxBase. The people behind this wiki have a very simple goal: to be the definitive source of information for those who play the game and get all the proper and accurate information you could want without any trolling or bull crap. That might sound like a simple goal, but when you think about the 85 million average players that are on the game and the various messaging boards surrounding it, you can get wires crossed quite easily.

A key thing to note here is that this is “by the players, of the players, for the players,” and that’s how they’re able to keep things 100% accurate. These players are working with one another to do accurate reveals and drop key info for gamers so that they know what to do, how to do it, and where they should go to get certain things.

Just as important, the goal of BloxBase is to grow the gamer community in a meaningful way, which is a beautiful thing to hear in these times of discourse and confusion. They want each player to not just join their site but to help it grow via their own experiences. After all, everyone sees everything differently, and because of that, they might have different insights into how to get things or realize that someone made a small error in a key task.

If this plays out well in the long run, this wiki could be just as important as the main game itself. No one wants to jog all over the internet to get key information about games, guides, and everything in between. So, we wish them the best of luck in making this all work and developing it into something every gamer in that universe can trust.