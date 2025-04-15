Key Roblox Exec Breaks Down Game’s New Tools And Features In Podcast

There’s a reason that Roblox has lasted about 20 years at this point. One of those reasons is the incredible creation tools that players use to have fun and create whatever they desire. However, one of the other big reasons is that the dev team is looking at various things within the universe, including its creation tools, and thinking about how to expand things, how to make things easier to use, and how to grow the universe as a whole. One such person within the company to do that is Christina Wootton, who is the Chief Partnerships Officer. She was on the Speed of Culture Podcast and discussed many different elements of the game and company that are advancing in key ways.

One of the first things she talked about was how Roblox was getting ready to unleash a special AI creation tool for players, which will allow them to type in various things they want and then get them near instantly within the game itself. Wootton felt that this would help expedite creation at a high level, allowing gamers to create various worlds and games faster than ever before. She also felt that digital brands needed to embrace this technology as well…

Speaking of digital brands, she noted that within the game’s universe, it’s the true creator-grown worlds that are serving as the best “ad spaces” for brands to try and put advertisements in. Why? Because they’re natural entities that get the most consumer interactions. As in, people know that gamers made these worlds, and thus, they trust them more and are more receptive to things being put in their versions of “collaboration worlds” with big brands where you know the whole thing is basically a giant advertisement.

Wootton went further and stated that the universe wasn’t just a “marketing tool” anymore, but instead, was a place where “revenue streams” could be done when used properly. She cited the partnership with the NFL as an example of this, and she feels that more are coming to the game. She’s not wrong, either, as the game can help unlock new customers for brands, and that’s why many are attempting to jump into the game in one form or another so that they can see how many people are willing to jump to their brand just because they made a place in their favorite game.

Listen to the full podcast to hear all her thoughts and hear where she thinks the game is heading next.