Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate Expansion Reveal Event Confirmed

Destiny 2 is still going strong as Bungie continues bringing out new updates and expansions for players. With 2025, we know that there are two major expansions planned out. That’s not including the various seasonal updates that will drop throughout the remainder of the year. While the expansions were just codenames unveiled to the public last year, today, we know the first expansion will be called The Edge of Fate.

Not much is known about this expansion. Instead, we know that the expansion dubbed Apollo will get a big unveiling soon enough. Taking to the official Destiny X account, Bungie unveiled that we can expect more information about what The Edge of Fate will have in store for players on May 6, 2205. There will be a stream highlighting information on the expansion, and hopefully, we’ll get a release date attached as well.

Join us on May 6, 2025 as we reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year of Destiny 2. pic.twitter.com/njJKH2OYhl — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) April 15, 2025

That said, we don’t have to wait too long before Bungie pulls back the veil and highlights more. As you might already be fully aware, expansions will come loaded with new stories, locations, missions, gear, weapons, and raids. Of course, seasonal updates will be released alongside The Edge of Fate, which will take us through this year’s summer and fall months.

Beyond the fall season, we know the next expansion should arrive sometime this winter. We don’t have any information outside of the codename given to this expansion, which, at the moment, we only know the expansion as Behemoth. Much like The Edge of Fate expansion, Behemoth will be accompanied by two seasonal updates to take us through the remainder of 2025.

Again, we don’t have much to go off from right now. However, the start of next month should clear up a lot of this and showcase what Destiny 2 fans can get into, hopefully early this summer.