Lego Fortnite: Beginnger’s Guide

Getting started in Lego Fortnite can be an overwhelming experience, so we put together some tips and tricks to help kickstart your adventure.

Lego Fortnite has arrived on everything and for everyone (your Nan included). Combining the feverishly popular Fortnite with the endlessly endearing Lego makes sense, even if the dream combination never crossed our minds. Thankfully somebody conjured that thought and dragged it into reality because Lego Fortnite is pretty darn awesome.

There is a lot to do here, and for a game that advertises itself as not actually being finished (additional content and features coming in 2024), it’s very impressive. Sure there are a few bugs here and there, but for the most part, this is rock solid. In this guide we are going to go regal some handy-dandy tips and tricks for all you budding explorers looking to get a head start.

What Is The Point?

Entering a vast open world built on the mighty power of procedural generation can be a daunting experience. What do you do? Where do you go? What is the point of any of it? All valid questions and all of them can be answered vaguely with: anything you want, kinda.

Lego Fortnite is a survival crafter similar to the likes of Minecraft. Your goal is to survive, gather materials, and build. The more you craft and build, the easier it is to survive. Rinse and repeat. What makes Lego Fortnite different is its focus on AI companions and the ordered structure of its progression. There is a guiding hand that is pushing you towards making a village, as opposed to a single-man base.

Beware Of Limited Storage

One thing that really grinds our gears in these kinds of games is the very restrictive inventory systems they implement. Your character can only have around 20 items in their inventory at one time – which is nowhere near enough to adequately do anything. If you want to make the most out of manic hoarding, you are going to need a storage solution.

Early on in the game, you can craft Small Chests, which can hold 10 items. You will need A LOT of these, and you should build them as early as possible. Not only that, having an organised storage system will make depositing and withdrawing from them far easier. We like to have, at the very least, chests dedicated to wood, food, stone, and tools. Having a few miscellaneous chests doesn’t hurt either.

The earlier you start organising your storage, the better. Trust us.

Tools are the most important aspect of any survival game. Your tools let you get resources, and in turn, those resources can be turned into all manner of things – LIKE MORE TOOLS. The better the quality of the tool, the better the material you can harvest. It’s a simple system that is somewhat addictive to interact with.

Axes get wood, pickaxes get stone. This is all you need to know at the start. Better axes can cut through denser wood, and better pickaxes can break harder stones. Your progression through Lego Fortnite is directly tied to the level of Tool you can construct. Do be aware that tools break constantly, so you will have to refresh your stock of them on the regular.

Building Your Village & Making Friends

Lego Fortnite can be played with actual people if you want. But if you are a reclusive gamer like us, then you enjoy the cold calculated companionship of the AI. That being said, you can’t just have a posse of AI people doing your bidding – not without some bribery.

This is where village-making comes into play. One of the primary goals of Lego Fortnite is to build a village. This melting pot of shabby buildings and hodge-podge crafting stations will one day turn into a bustling, beautiful den of imagination, but that takes time. AI companions will slowly appear in your village centre, and if you can make shelter and beds for them, they might even join you permanently.

These villagers can then join you on your adventures, help you gather materials, or even just work your crafting stations and process your raw materials. Very handy.

Wonky Weather

Like in real life, the weather in Lego Fortnite is pretty darn wild. The game is beautiful regardless of weather, but if things take a turn for the moist, the game can get quite a bit harder.

Rain is the most common adverse weather, and what rain does is make you cold and stop certain crafting stations from being used. Be sure to throw your stations indoors to prevent a loss in productivity. If the rain gets really bad, thunderstorms will ravage your world. In these instances, you want to get indoors and wait it out.

Storms are dangerous because massive bolts of lightning will strike the earth and cause damage. You don’t want to be caught in these, so find shelter.

Fear Of The Dark

Darkness is spooky. Your vision is impaired by the abyss, and it becomes much harder to navigate the world. Getting lost is very easy in Lego Fortnite if you can’t see where you are going, so defeating the dark is a pretty solid idea.

Thankfully this is pretty easy. Torches are one of the earliest items you can build, and these offer a very reliable source of portable light. You can even place them in the world to help guide you back to your village or to the entrance of a cave. Make a bunch, and lay them everywhere. Trust us.

Do be aware that the darkness also heralds the coming of the undead. Skeletons will spawn around the world and they are going to want to kill you. If you are planning on exploring during the night, bring weapons and maybe a friend.

Penalty For Death

The penalty for death in Lego Fortnite is very high. If you die, you lose everything you had in your inventory at the time. This is devastating since that is likely where all your weapons and tools reside. You can get them back, which is a much-appreciated saving grace.

Upon death, you will drop a backpack. This pack is marked on your map and can be retrieved. Upon picking it up, all your items will be returned to you. The downside is that your well-organised inventory is now a shambles. You will need to redo your quick-inventory bar every single time.

Breaking Your Crafting Stations

If you don’t like where you placed one of your many Crafting Stations, you can just break them. Simply hit them until they shatter and then retrieve the materials they drop. You can then remake the Crafting Station with these materials.

This is very useful when exploring. The last thing you want to have happen is for your stuff to break and for you to have no way of fixing that problem. Having the materials on hand to create a Crafting Station is very useful, especially since you can tear it down and rebuild it wherever you want later on. Super handy for efficient exploration.

Be Prepared For Caves

Caves are very dangerous in Lego Fortnite. They are filled to the brim with enemies, and they are very confusing to navigate. You don’t have a map, they are very large, and getting lost is a common occurrence. So why would you enter one?

Materials and loot. Caves are a prime location for rarer materials, such as Marble and Knotroot. These are required to progress the game, so entering the dank darkness is a must. We recommend preparing for these excursions, however.

Bring weapons, food, harvesting tools, and a lot of torches. You also want to have a mostly empty inventory so you can gather as much loot as possible before having to return home.

Placing torches from the entrance all the way through the cave can make returning to the surface far easier, as there is no way that we know of to leave a cave without physically returning to the exit…or dying.

Hostile Villages

While you are making a village full of awesome people and things, the world has already made small villages filled with less-than-awesome people. These hostile villages are not marked on your map but can be found by looking for smoke trails in the distance. We highly recommend approaching these places with caution.

That’s because they are filled with heavily armed and armoured enemies who are very happy to relieve you of your possessions and life. If you manage to kill them all, however, you are free to loot their bodies and take loot in all of their chests. These can be very lucrative if you are willing to have a bit of a scrap.

Beware Of Brutes

One enemy you will not want to mess with is the Brute. These things are merciless monsters who will kill just about anything they set their eyes on. They are large, imposing, and practically immortal – well, in the early game anyway. Running up to a Brute with a wooden sword will get you killed. If you see one – and you will know when you see one – your best bet is to run for your life.

You Don’t Have To Kill Animals

You are completely free to kill just about anything you see. In fact, many things will drop useful items upon death. You don’t HAVE to kill everything though. Animals like sheep, cows, and chickens can be interacted with using the contextual ‘Pet’ command. Once you are done petting them, they will drop milk, eggs, or wool. A humane way of getting useful crafting materials.

That’s all we have on Lego Fortnite for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and features for more Lego Fortnite content.