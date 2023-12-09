Lego Fortnite: Complete FAQ Guide

Lego Fortnite is here, and due to the nature of its release, we decided to answer all of your burning questions.

Normally we would begin these introductory guides with some sort of preamble about how “X game is FINALLY here”, but in the case of Lego Fortnite, we really can’t do that. Shadow dropped out of nowhere, Lego Fortnite wasn’t on anybody’s mind, and then suddenly, it exploded onto the scene to bend the fabric of reality to its blocky, bricky, whims.

It also helps that the game is genuinely well-made – heck, it’s good. A lot of questions are circulating about Lego Fortnite, however. That is where we step into view and offer you some answers to the burning questions you have bubbling in your bonce – an informative ointment for that embarrassing itch in your noggin.

What Even Is Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite is an expansion of sorts for Epic Games’ endlessly evolving (and popular) Battle Royal, Fortnite. Which makes sense. Lego Fortnite is technically just a game mode within Fortnite, however thinking of it as merely a funky little bit of side content would be a disservice to what is actually being offered here.

This is a fully functional, procedurally generated, open-world, survival and crafting experience not too dissimilar to Mojang’s equally successful, Minecraft. Combining both Fortnite and Lego is rather genius when it comes to establishing a foothold in a genre that has, for all intents and purposes, been dominated by Minecraft for over a decade.

You can expect to craft tools, harvest materials, explore caves, build structures, and play with friends from the get-go, and our first impressions are pretty darn good.

Is Lego Fortnite Free To Play?

Lego Fortnite is completely free to download and play. It is part of Fortnite, which is also Free To Play. Do be aware that Fortnite as a game is full to the brim with microtransactions. This means playing Lego Fortnite will inevitably expose players to this business model. Parents should be aware of the predatory nature of this model before letting their kids run free amongst its many colourful menus.

When Does Lego Fortnite Release?

Lego Fortnite is already out. It shadow-dropped during ‘The Game Awards’ and is ready to play right now.

Where Can I Play Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite can be played on everything that regular Fortnite is available on. This means players can hop onto their Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, or Nintendo Switch and get to playing right away.

Does Lego Fortnite Have Cross-Play?

Epic has confirmed that, like Fortnite, Lego Fortnite is fully Cross-Play enabled. This means people can play with their friends, regardless of what platform they are on. Arbitrary console allegiances no longer matter, just play what you want, where you want, and with whoever you want. Awesome.

How To Access Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite is already in the game and ready to play from the main menu. Simply select it from the main menu, and you are good to go. No download required, no nothing. If you have Fortnite, you have Lego Fortnite.

Is Lego Fortnite Permanent?

We are happy to say that Lego Fortnite is a permanent addition to Fortnite. This is awesome news since it means people can invest time into the mode without fears of it being erased after a set time.

Survival vs Sandbox?

When creating a World in Lego Fortnite you get a few settings to tweak. The most important setting, however, is whether or not you want to play in Survival or Sandbox mode.

Survival is the meat of the game. This is where a lot of the depth comes into play. You are required to gather resources, explore, craft, and survive whilst slowly expanding your village with the tools and materials you accumulate.

Sandbox on the other hand is a mode you can express yourself in. You are free to build anything and everything. Create what you want, when you want. This is great if you want to just play with Lego.

You can make multiple worlds, so feel free to experiment with both modes.

How Do You Save In Lego Fortnite?

Lego Fortnite autosaves, so you don’t need to worry about manual saving – at all.

That’s all we have on Lego Fortnite for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and features for more Lego Fortnite content.