23 Best Upcoming Platformers of 2023

Platformers are some of the most beloved video games of all time, starting with one game we must have all played at one point or another – Mario Bros for the NES. Platformers like most genres have evolved over time. From puzzle platformers to exploration platformers, action platformers and Metroidvanias. There really is something for everyone and unlike most 3D games one doesn’t need to spend hours getting into it. These games are easy to hop into. So here are the best upcoming platformers you should look out for in 2023!

#23 The Last Night

Platform: PC Xbox One

Release: 2023

Imagine a future where technology has become so advanced that they refer to humanity’s existence as the “age of leisure.” But those “pleasures” only come if you’re born into the right class. Unfortunately, that wasn’t an option for Charlie, so he lives day-to-day in a world that shuns him.

But when a chance comes to change that, he must decide whether he wants to use it.

As you go through this Cyberpunk world, your choices will affect everything around you whether you realize it or not. Even the act of not talking to a person can affect the story!

So take the path you feel is best, and see how far that takes you.

#22 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Platform: PC PS4 XSX|S PS5 Switch

Release: 2023

Do we know when Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming out? Sadly, we do not, and we know that makes many of you sad. But, we can say that the game will be as good, if not better, than the original, making the long wait worth it.

Or at the very least, it makes it kind of worth it.

In the sequel to the beloved indie game, you’ll play Hornet, who serves as both princess and guardian of the kingdom of Hallownest. Plenty of new adventures await you in this kingdom, including new enemies, new abilities, and new gameplay modes!

We know the wait is hard, but the game’s quality will help soothe you when the time comes.

#21 Afterimage

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5 Switch

Release: April 25, 2023

In Afterimage, you’ll play a being who sees the world for the first time and must protect it while learning about it. First, you’ll go through detailed areas and learn about those around you. Then you’ll fight the corrupted to keep the world safe!

The more areas you go to, the more you’ll see, experience, and fight. The title even boasts that every area has unique gameplay mechanics for you to learn and master. That includes wielding various weapons to make a fighting style that suits you!

What truths will you uncover on your journey? Who will you fight along the way? Jump in and find out!

#20 Planet of Lana

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release: June 2023

The fear of every world that has life is to go from a place of peace to one of chaos. On Planet of Lana, you’ll witness what happens when such disharmony occurs.

You’ll be in a world where things used to be balanced, but now a faceless enemy has come to turn things upside down. You’ll work through the various areas of the world and solve puzzles to bring balance back to the planet. You’ll meet unique characters who help and guide you along the way.

So take your first step into this world, and see what it has to offer you.

#19 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Platform: PC Switch

Release: August 2023

Are you ready to paint the city red? Or blue, green, yellow, or whatever color you want? If so, get ready for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk!

In the game, you’re a unique protagonist who lost his head, in the literal sense, and joins a crew to graffiti the streets and learn about his true nature. You’ll dance and jive throughout a set of boroughs as you battle rival groups, fight off the cops, and learn the truth about your origins.

The game is about style and fun, so don’t be afraid to bust a move and see how far you can go!

#18 Convergence: A League of Legends Story

Developer: Double Stallion Games

Publisher: Riot Games

Release date: 2023

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

League of Legends remains one of the most popular video games around. But over time, Riot Games have tried to expand its universe through various means. You all know about the Netflix adaptation of their stories, but they’ve also been making spinoff games focused on their champions.

One of them is Convergence: A League of Legends Story. In the game, you’ll play Ekko, one of the fan-favorite characters of the original game. They have created a device that lets them manipulate time! So as you go through this action platformer, you’ll be able to reverse your mistakes so you can keep going in the world!

#17 Schim

Developer: Ewoud van der Werf

Publisher: Extra Nice

Release date: 2023

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One Switch

We know what you’re thinking, “What is Schim about?” Well, the name is in reference to a creature called a Schim. They are beings of shadow that are connected to something within the world. The #1 rule of the Schim is never to be apart from the “thing” they’re tied to. Sadly, that happens to the Schim you’ll play during the game.

They were attached to a human, and they got separated. So now they’ll jump from shadow to shadow to return to their host.

If you know where to look, the world is full of life and story, so see what you find as you try to return to where you belong!

#16 9 Years of Shadows

Developer: Halberd Studios

Publisher: Halberd Studios

Release date: 2023

Platform: PC Switch

The land used to be full of color and life, but that was nine years ago. Then, on a fateful night that everyone recalls, ancient magic darkened the land and drained its color that it had. As a result, the people suffered in the gray, and hope was lost.

Many tried to fix things, but all fell as they went to Talos Castle. One woman named Europa hopes to change that, however. She’ll delve into the castle to seek out the one who bathed the world in darkness and bring back the joy and hope of the people.

She won’t be alone. The magical bear Apino will help her and has many abilities to aid her on her quest.

#15 The Last Faith

Developer: Kumi Souls Games

Publisher: PlayStack

Release date: 2023

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

If you’re a fan of sprawling worlds and merciless combat, then give The Last Faith a try. The game focuses on Eric, a man who doesn’t know his past. But he knows that his mind and body are falling apart.

The only way to restore himself is to travel the world and defeat the gods and monsters of ancient pantheons. The game prides itself on its combat and how unforgiving it can be. So you’ll need to wield as many weapons as possible to take them down.

Will you be able to survive the trials to come? Or will you fade away before you can restore yourself?

#14 Bramble the Mountain King

Publisher: Merge Games

Developer: Dimfrost Studio

Platform: PS5 XSX|S PC

Release Date: 2023

It’s time to head to a land where the Nordic beasts of legend are the greatest threats you can face. You play Ollie, a young boy whose sister has been kidnapped.

To find her, you must travel to the dark areas of the world, ones that are filled with terrifying creatures, and do what you can to save her.

You won’t have to rely solely on your skills, though. Instead, you’ll have the Spark of Courage, an item that is blessed with the ability to grant you what you need to fight the threats that lie ahead.

Will you be able to find your sister? Or will you go down a dark path that’ll doom Ollie too?

#13 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: HAL Laboratory

Platform: Switch

Release Date: February 24, 2023

Kirby has had a lot of successful games on the Nintendo Switch, and the Big N is looking to continue that trend next year via Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe!

In the game, you’ll help Magolor across Dream Land as they try to find the pieces of his ship! But you won’t have to travel alone if you don’t want to. Bandana Dee, King Dedede, and Meta Knight can be at your beck and call via co-op or in multiplayer action!

There are also some new abilities for the pink puffball via the Mecha Copy ability!

The game arrives next February, so be ready for it!

#12 Nine sols

Developer : RedCandleGames

: RedCandleGames Publisher : RedCandleGames

: RedCandleGames Platforms : Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, MacOS

: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, MacOS Release: 2023 Q2

Like coffee and tea, few things complement each other quite so well as platforming, Metroidvanias and gorgeous hand-drawn art. Nine Sols is a dark and intriguing game with a beautiful visual style and sinister overtones. It is vaguely reminiscencent of games like Katana Zero and Hollow Knight. However, it adds it’s own signature flair. The gameplay is smooth and fluid, chaining together attacks feels absolutely effortless. The music and sound effects are wonderful and complement the story exquisitely. This dark offering is sinister, sorrowful, powerful and completely captivating. So if you feel you can’t wait to play it then slip onto steam, there’s a free demo available to tide you over.

#11 Disney Illusion Island

Publisher: Disney Interactive

Disney Interactive Developer: Dlala Studios

Dlala Studios Platform: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Released:2023

Are you ready for an adventure with some classic friends? Disney Illusion Island is a game that is based on the recent Mickey shorts, and will have you going on a 4-person co-op adventure with Mickey, Goofy, Donald and Mickey to save an island from disappearing!

The platforming will be both fun and familiar as you’ll have to work together and get through all sorts of obstacles in order to get some magical books and save everything!

So grab a few friends and have a blast with some old ones as you go through an adventure full of charm, whimsy, great voice acting and more!

#10 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Developer: Purple Lamp Studios

Purple Lamp Studios Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Released: January 24, 2023

Are you ready for one of the most grand SpongeBob games ever? If so, then prepare yourself for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake! In this title, you’ll find out that SpongeBob and Patrick have gotten themselves some wish-making tears from a mermaid, just roll with it, and then get to travel to the wish worlds that they have made!

A classic platforming adventure awaits you, as you’ll don special costumes and then go throughout each world to see what you can do in them. With a variety of callbacks to the series, including 101 tracks from the show, you’ll have plenty to connect with.

#9 Another Crab’s Treasure

Developer : Aggro Crab

: Aggro Crab Publisher : Aggro Crab

: Aggro Crab Platforms : Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows Release: Sometime in 2023

Built off of the old adage “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” Another Crab’s Treasure is a comedic underwater 3D Soulslike platformer. As an unsuspecting crab, take on a variety of foes and make use of nearby trash as both weapons and armor. Using smooth underwater acrobatics chain together a variety of rapid attacks. While this game appears bright, colorful and almost childlike, its references to souls-like games allude to potentially alarming difficulty. In keeping with the genre, combat is fast-paced and you’ll likely rely heavily on your own competency in order to put these foes back in their place.

#8 One Last Breath

Developer : Moonatic Studios

: Moonatic Studios Publisher : Moonatic Studios

: Moonatic Studios Platforms : Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5 Release: Sometime in 2023

Chilling isolation is a trope that often adds excitement and energy to platforming. Nothing beats a frantic dash across a cramped area to outrun a ruthless powerful enemy. Often this gets one’s blood violently pumping. Whatsmore, in recent years there’s been a transition towards 2.5D platforming environments, which adds a greater sense of depth to the game. This significantly adds to the overall visual appeal of playing a platformer in a modern hyper-realistic 3D age. One Last Breath is a puzzle-based exploration platformer with a haunting overtone and style. The earth is dying and we are the poison. Filled with despair you journey across harsh environments trying to stay alive, all the while avoiding multiple creepy ruthless foes. Puzzle your way across this poisoned world and see how long you can survive.

#7 Star Hearts: Launch Point

Developer : Arcap LLC

: Arcap LLC Publisher : Arcap LLC

: Arcap LLC Platforms : Microsoft Windows, macOS

: Microsoft Windows, macOS Release: Fall 2023

Star Hearts: Launch Point is a 2D platformer offering the promise of pixel-perfect looks combined with tight and fast gameplay. It looks as though it’ll deliver in more ways than one: Featuring a catchy soundtrack and it’s typified 90s style. You will be hit right in the Nostalgia. Star Hearts: Launch Point feels reminiscent of games like Ninja Gaiden and Super Metroid. The gameplay is positively buttery, a combination of fast platforming with sharp and tight combat. If you haven’t guessed yet it’s set in Space, where you’ll leap across a variety of seemingly wacky levels that will push your skills to the limits. Rejoice! There’s a demo on Steam!

#6 Gunbrella

Developer : doinksoft

: doinksoft Publisher : Devolver Digital

: Devolver Digital Platforms : Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows Release: 2023

There’s a lengthy history of umbrellas being used as guns, going back as far as 1823. However, its somehow always lacked that certain “badass, big man” appeal of running around with a big gun. Until now… Gunbrella is a run-and-gun style platformer with great tight platforming. It makes use of an umbrella in a multitude of ways, both as a weapon and as a unique tool to help you masterfully navigate your environment. Gunbrella has a striking pixel art style and quick, fluid gameplay that looks fun and engaging. The soundtrack is lilting and evocative fitting the overall aesthetic well. Whatsmore is that Gunbrellas seems like it’ll even have roleplay elements allowing players to make meaningful decisions and feel the impacts of those choices as they progress.

#5 Capelord: Bounty Hunters

Developer : Wirasoft

: Wirasoft Publisher : Wirasoft

: Wirasoft Platforms : Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS

: Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Release: February 2023

Capelord: Bounty Hunters is a Cyberpunk styled, space-age bounty hunting spree! This 2.5D platformer is a vaguely floaty action-based game. Set in a space-age, you will be tasked with slaying foes across several stages all the while making use of a variety of upgradeable abilities and weapons. If you’re looking for a good time it looks as though this is just the game to let you dish out sheer brutality in time to music that absolutely slaps! Playing games of this nature can sometimes feel a little like a grind but Capelord promises an exciting storyline and multiplayer to help keep things interesting. There’s a Demo available, so give it a whirl when you get a chance!

#4 Moadra

Developer : Gloomsoft

: Gloomsoft Publisher : Gloomsoft

: Gloomsoft Platforms : Microsoft Windows

: Microsoft Windows Release: Sometime in 2023

Moadra is a Metroidvania that will strike a chord for many of us. Especially if your first experience of a combat-based platformer was a Metroid game. It plays as smoothly as any Metroidvania should. However, it does at times almost feel too similar to the Metroid games without ever seeming to make a direct reference to them as a source of inspiration. As an alien warrior astronaut, you’ll possess similar abilities and experience very familiar level design to that of any 2D Metroid game. So fans of the franchise will feel immediately at home. Moadra fills a void of Metroidvanias that has plagued fans, until the recent release of Metroid Dread. The visuals look compelling and the gameplay looks pleasant.

#3 Boo!

Developer : Garden of Dreams

: Garden of Dreams Publisher : Garden of Dreams

: Garden of Dreams Platforms : Windows

: Windows Release: May 2nd, 2023

Sometimes we have to face the things that go bump in the night. Even when they are fearsome sinister foes that appear to despise the slightest hint of humanity. In Boo! you’ll run and gun your way across these spooky stages, taking special care to avoid a bevy of fiendish fiends seeking to exterminate any human in their midst. The art style is unique and seems interesting, the gameplay looks fluid and simple enough for the average gamer to pick up. The Steam write-up hints at an engaging storyline with unique twists and turns and an enthralling ending so keep an eye out!

#2 Dragon Blazers

Developer : Sylph

: Sylph Publisher : Sylph

: Sylph Platforms : Windows

: Windows Release: April 6th, 2023

A crazy amalgamation of the Retro 16-bit glory days: Dragon Blazers is a game that celebrates all of the best elements of games we all know and love. Drawing in characteristics from multiple classics, this game promises to be a true party piece featuring all the perfect pixel fun of a bygone era. In keeping with this undertaking Dragon Blazers is a tight side-scrolling combat platformer with a variety of characters and attacks to choose from. Additionally, this game will feature co-op and a few unlockable characters which means it’s double the value! This definitely looks like a great couch co-op game worth checking out!

#1 Cosmic: A Journey Among Shadows

Developer : King’s Pleasure

: King’s Pleasure Publisher : King’s Pleasure

: King’s Pleasure Platforms : Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5 Release: 2023 Q2

A reckless wish and a magic star will see you dart across dimensions through space and time in Cosmic: A Journey Among Shadows. As Cosmic: a small wild creature who dislikes his shadow, you’ll be cast into a sinister world where you’ll have to find a balance between the light and dark and blaze a trail across a vast array of secret-filled mysterious environments. Come to grips with your conundrum, then, demolish your foes or zip past them in a lightning-fast display of agility. Cosmic promises unique mechanics with smooth gameplay and an enticing storyline. This will all be brought seamlessly together by a team of industry professionals responsible for games like Cyberpunk and Serial Cleaner. Bright neon colors and unique visuals make for what looks to be an alluring and unique approach to the platformer. Sincerely, I can’t wait to sink my teeth into this one.

So there we have it, a few games that we can all get excited about. Platformers that seek to deliver a challenge while maintaining the frantic fun we’ve all experienced at some point. That’s a wrap on this list of upcoming platformers you should look out for in 2023.