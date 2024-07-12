Oxenfree 2 Dev Teases News on First Anniversary of Release

Oxenfree 2 is about to celebrate its first anniversary, and Night School Studio is teasing something as a result. Later today, July 12, the devs will unleash something upon the world–but whether it’s a new port, a new game, or something else entirely remains unclear.

Check out the mysterious tweet from Night School Studio below:

Missed Connection. Tomorrow. 7/12. pic.twitter.com/jd2D0FPznS — Night School Studio | OXENFREE II Out Now! (@nightschoolers) July 11, 2024

“You had brown eyes, I had blue. We wished we could switch, and I still do. My eyes are waiting, but they don’t see you,” the strange transmission reads, signed by ‘T.’

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals takes place five years after the original game. The game stars Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher investigating unnatural radio frequency signals in her hometown. This leads her to discover frightening ghostly occurrences on the nearby Edwards Island.

In September 2021, Netflix picked up Oxenfree developer Night School. “Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people,” studio founder Sean Krankel said in a blog post at the time.

The first Oxenfree became a surprise hit upon release in 2016. The debut title for the studio, it was nominated for multiple awards including Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2016, Best Storytelling and Best Indie Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2016, and Outstanding Achievement in Story at the 20th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Writer Robert Kirkman, known for his work on The Walking Dead, is said to be involved in making Oxenfree into a television series.

Oxenfree was initially released in January 2016 and is available to play on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, was released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on July 12, 2023.