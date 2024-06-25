Ubisoft Reveals Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Launch Details

You may already be able to download this game on your chosen platform as we speak.

Ubisoft has detailed what to expect for the launch of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition.

On Twitter, they shared a small and quick FAQ addressing most questions. First things first, the game launches on June 25, 2024, at 5 AM UTC across all platforms. It’s likely by the time that you are reading this that it has already appeared on your platform of choice. And yes, Ubisoft assured us Steam is a launch platform, though that may come with the condition that you’ll still need to log on to Ubisoft Connect.

As it turned out, Virtuos did the main job of porting Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, with supervision from Ubisoft Montpelier. Virtuos has a stellar reputation as a specialist porting games across platforms. On the Switch alone, they brought over BioShock: The Collection, Nier Automata: End of Yorha Edition, and Dark Souls Remastered, so you can imagine that they made a version of this game that will look and play great on any system.

Among the games improvements is the option to invert the X and Y camera axis, whether you are playing Jade, or operating the Hovercraft or the Beluga.

While Ubisoft visibly delisted the Beyond Good & Evil HD Edition that originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, the very original version of Beyond Good & Evil that was released to PC all the way back in 2003 will remain available, on GOG as well as Ubisoft Store and as a bonus on Ubisoft Plus.

The digital price for Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is pegged at $ 20, with possible differences stemming from regional pricing based on where you live. Limited Run Games is handling the physical and collector’s edition releases, with pre-orders going live on their website starting July 12, 2024.

Ubisoft retained the original voice acting from 2003, for English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Dutch, and subtitles and captions are available in Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Russian and Polish.

Ubisoft is also working on a separate Re-Orchestrated Soundtrack release, which certainly sounds like they put some extra work in to ‘upscale’ as it were the music and audio for the game.

Finally, Ubisoft confirmed that Rayman appeared in the trailer, and that other Easter eggs will be appearing in the Anniversary Gallery.

We already reported that they confirmed that Beyond Good & Evil 2 remains in development, and in fact, Ubisoft claims they added content to connect this game to the sequel. It seems to be a sign that Ubisoft did not make this rerelease just to satiate fans, but to prepare them for an upcoming release for this game, but we’ll see if that’s really what’s in the cards in the near future.