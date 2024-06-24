Beyond Good & Evil 2 Is Indeed Still In Development At Ubisoft?

As we’ve noted many times on the website, there are times when video game developers and publishers will go and announce a game that they swear they’re working on, and then they’ll go years without making any meaningful announcements about it. When it happens once, like with a certain title that only got re-revealed by Nintendo seven years after the fact, people can take it in stride. But when it happens multiple times with the same company? Not so much. For example, Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in the world for numerous years at Ubisoft, and we’ve heard nothing about it in a long time.

You might recall that Beyond Good & Evil 2 was first officially announced at E3 2017 during the Ubisoft press conference. The same year, a “certain Nintendo title” was revealed. The difference? We know when Samus Aran will have that new “prime adventure,” but we don’t know when Jade’s next title is coming! The teaser trailer looked good, and Ubisoft has tried to show the game off at times during streams, but nothing concrete has been announced or shown since that presentation.

Ubisoft helped satiate fans a little by noting on Twitter during a thread about the upcoming 20th-anniversary edition of the first game that the sequel WAS still in development…for whatever little that means:

Yes, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development, and we cannot wait for you to discover more about Jade's past in the 20th Anniversary Edition! ☀️ — Beyond Good and Evil (@bgegame) June 24, 2024

While that might sound mean to say, Ubisoft has been growing its reputation for announcing and then having super long development cycles with titles that are meant to be “huge,” and yet don’t always turn out that way. The biggest example of this was their pirate video game, which had an incredibly long and arduous journey to release, only to be blasted by just about everyone who played it. Oh, and remember, that was supposed to be a “AAAA” title. Sure, Ubisoft.

That also doesn’t talk about the Prince of Persia Remake that was supposed to be out by now and, recently, during the Ubisoft Forward, was also stated to be in development…and to release in 2026. However, we have to take that with a grain of salt, given all that’s happened with it so far. As in, there’s been no announcements for years before this last one.

Going back to Jade’s newest adventure, Ubisoft may well and truly be working on it still. If so, that’s great for fans of the series. However, until a definitive release date can be given, everything must be taken with a grain of salt.