Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Now Slated For 2026

Prince of Persia fans have been overjoyed to learn that a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was in the works. However, since its official trailer announcement, problems have continued to flood this game. First, players were vocal about how this game looked that first started the series of delays. Now, we’ve got another teaser of this title, but it’s one confirming that we’re not going to see this game until 2026.

If you don’t recall, we first saw this remake trailer in 2020, when Indian Ubisoft studios, Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune was developing it. However, after the flack the game received over its visuals, the title eventually saw a delay, pushing the game out of its scheduled 2021 launch. Eventually, Ubisoft pulled the game project from this team and handed it over to Ubisoft Montreal. Of course, that didn’t help speed things up as the game project continued to see its release pushed further back.

Going into today’s Ubisoft Forward showcase event, some fans were likely hoping to see a new trailer showcasing the game’s current state. However, that didn’t happen. Instead, we got a small teaser confirming that the game was still in the works, but beyond that, all we received was the 2026 launch year. So, it seems that the development team behind this project won’t be able to see the game come out anytime soon.

That’s bitter news for fans to hear, but it could mean that the team is not trying to push anything out into the marketplace that is not ready. So, all we can do now is wait and see if the next big Ubisoft showcase will come out with any new marketing material for this title. Hopefully, it doesn’t see the same fate as Skull and Bones, which saw a series of delays before landing in the marketplace with mixed to lackluster reviews. As a refresher, you can watch the debut trailer announcement of this remake below.