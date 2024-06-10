Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes?

Over the weekend, a Call of Duty Direct took place which unveiled Black Ops 6. A lot of details were shared about the campaign and new multiplayer features were revealed. Black Ops 6 will see Operators get more Hit Zones than ever and here is what it means for your future gunfights.

The Xbox Games Showcase was our first official look at the upcoming entry to the franchise, but there’s so much more for Call of Duty fans to look forward to. On August 28, Activision will host its annual Call of Duty Next event, including a full multiplayer reveal, details on what’s to come in Warzone, and so much more.

Toying with death

In previous Call of Duty titles, when you kill an enemy, they react to taking damage based on the Hit Zone you struck them in. Determining the animation you see upon elimination was based on the location of the shot and amount of damage dealt. In Black Ops 6, there will be nine Hit Zone regions, compared to just the four we have seen in the past. With more places to target, there will be more visual takedowns to make deaths extra realistic.

Activision has provided the following example, demonstrating how this will work. “Now it can be determined if an enemy was shot in the left or right leg and play a bespoke death animation related to the shot. Or, if an Operator takes a high caliber sniper round to the right arm as they’re sprinting, that appendage will snap back and spin them around as the weight of the body carries forward as they collapse to the ground”

We will see first-hand how adjusted Hit Zones work in Black Ops 6 during the beta. The dates for this are yet to be announced, so make sure to stay tuned for more updates.