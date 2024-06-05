MW3 and Warzone: How to unlock the JAK Requiem

Could this put the Kastov back in the meta?

As we move into the second week of Season 4, a powerful weapon conversion for the Kastov has become available to earn in your favorite MW3 and Warzone modes, known as the JAK Requiem.

To unlock the latest aftermarket part, you must complete any five of the Week 2 challenges in either MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – Where to Find Loot Hot Zones | Modern Warfare 3: What is Demolition Mode? | Modern Warfare 3: What is Hyper Cranked? | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: Every New Killstreak | Season 4 | Modern Warfare 3: What are Playlist Modifiers? | Season 4 | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4 | Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kar98k | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Superi 46 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How to Earn Weapon Prestige Camos | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Specialist Perk Package? | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan |

How to unlock the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 40 Operator kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 20 Operator kills with sights equipped to a Recommended Submachine Gun

Get 12 Operator kills with a silenced weapon while prone

Get 10 Operator hipfire kills with a Recommended Marksman or Sniper Rifle

Get 15 Operator kills after reloading with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 20 Operator longshot kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle set to full auto fire mode

Get 10 Operator clean kills while prone with a Recommended Marksman or Sniper Rifle

Zombies

Get 200 kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 100 kills with sights equipped to a Recommended Submachine Gun

Get 500 kills with a silenced Recommended Weapon

Get 75 hipfire kills with a Recommended Marksman or Sniper Rifle

Get 100 kills after reloading with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 150 Kills with a scoped Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 10 kills without being hit 200 times with a Recommended DMR or Sniper Rifle

How to unlock the JAK Requiem in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, get 7 Operator kills or kill assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 20 contracts

A new aftermarket part will be available to add to your arsenal on June 12.