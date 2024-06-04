Call of Duty: Warzone – Where to Find Loot Hot Zones

Predominantly, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 focused on the return of Rebirth Island and keeping the Resurgence map supported. Although Urzikstan was mostly rejected, the main map has finally received some updates with the launch of Season 4. Included, is the debut of Loot Hot Zones in Warzone and here is all that they involve, so you know what to expect in your next match.

In most cases, your custom loadout is the most powerful asset you can have on hand. The sooner you’re able to accumulate the cash needed to purchase your loadout from a Buy Station, the better. To see you through until then, it’s beneficial to have access to strong loot and Hot Zones can provide just that.

What are Loot Hot Zones in Warzone?

These zones don’t appear on the Tac Map, but they must be discovered. They appear randomly, so you can’t purposely land at one and reap the rewards. If you want to visit a Loot Hot Zone, you can increase your chances by hopping in a vehicle and driving to various points of interest until you find one.

That seems like a lot of trouble, especially in the early game, so are Loot Hot Zones really worth it in Warzone? These particular areas are guaranteed to house higher tier loot such as Specialist Perks, killstreaks, and some of the rarest weapons in the game. Due to this, these places will attract a lot of players who also want to get their hands on these items. The more Loot Caches you open, the better!

That’s all there is to know about Loot Hot Zones in Warzone. Now you know how to get the best loot in the match, you can increase your chances of securing a victory.