Along with the return of the Ray Gun Mark II on the Shattered Veil Zombies map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there are also several variants of the Wonder Weapon that players can unlock. Similar to the weapons on the Black Ops 4 map Alpha Omega, these weapons completely change how the weapon performs, with the Shattered Veil versions also coming with their own unique passive abilities. One of these Ray Guns is known as the Mark II-W, which requires players to charge some rocks and protect a rift from waves of enemies to obtain. This guide will show players how to get the Ray Gun Mark II-W on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II-W on Shattered Veil

Before you can unlock any of the Mark II upgrade variants, you need to get the base version of the Ray Gun Mark II. This can be gotten from the Mystery Box or by completing an Easter Egg quest to get one for free. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to unlock a free Ray Gun Mark II for a more in-depth explanation of the quest, but here is a quick breakdown:

Kill the Lab Technician in the Mainframe Chamber. This Zombie will start spawning on Round 10. Pick up the Floppy Disk.

Use the disk on the computer in the East Foyer to print out a protocol name.

Decipher the protocol with the letters on the chalkboard in the Nursery to get a number code.

Enter the code into the number pad next to the cell holding the HVT Doppleghast in the Service Tunnel.

Defeat the Doppleghast and pick up the Severed Arm it drops.

Open the glass case in the Armory found in the Supply Depot to unlock the Ray Gun Mark II.

You need to get an Empty Canister. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on all of the Empty Canister locations to get a more in-depth breakdown of where to find these important items. Here is a simplified explanation of where you can find each of these canisters.

Shoot the blue crystals with the Mark II. These crystals are in the Conservatory, outside the Nursery, in the East Foyer, and on the ceiling of the Service Tunnel. One of these crystals will drop the canister.

Use an LT-53 Kazimir at the window under the Double Tap Root Beer Perk Machine at the Rear Patio location.

Use 2 Combat Axes to cause a gas leak in the Service Tunnel. Then use an explosive on the tube to the left of the elevator in the Mainframe Chamber.

Now that you have a canisters, you can get the Mark-W. Go to the top of the northwest stairs in Shem’s Henge and look across from the Speed Cola Perk Machine to find a canister charging station. You can put an Empty Canister in this machine.

When the Canister is inserted, blue Abominations will spawn. You will need to get these Abominations to shoot their lasers at 3 specific small rocks around Shem’s Henge. One is near the stairs to the south of the area, another is at the north end of the area, and the final one is between the Wall Buy and the door that leads toward the Garden Pond area. Once the Abomination shoots the rock, it will glow blue. Get the Abomination to do its charge attack at the rock to make it levitate in the air.

Once all the rocks are floating, the Abominations will die and you will need to defend a portal at the center of the area from Vermin. The rocks will charge the portal until a percentage bar reaches 100%. If any Vermin enter the portal, the percentage will drop. You will have 2 minutes to fully charge the portal. If you fail, you will need to try again in the next round. Once this is done successfully, the Empty Canister will become the Explosive Canister. Go back to the charging machine and pick up the canister.

Go to the Supply Depot under the mansion and interact with the yellow workbench opposite the Armory door to insert the Explosive Canister into it. Interact with the workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark II-W. This will turn your Mark II into an SMG that has a chance to drop Wraith Fire on the ground, which will ignite Zombies. Pack-a-Punch this weapon to turn it into the Porter’s Mark II-Wraith Fire.

You can now upgrade your Wonder weapon to the Ray Gun Mark II-W on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.