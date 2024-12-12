Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Beat The Guardian | Citadelle Des Morts Boss Fight Guide

The Guardian boss fight is a giant stone golem that stands over the Town Square of Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. At the end of the map’s Main Quest Easter Egg, the statue will come alive and force you into a deadly battle underground. This is the last obstacle in the player’s way to stop them from completing the Main Quest so it is important to know the best way to take this enemy down. This guide will show players how to beat The Guardian Boss Fight on the Citadelle Des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Beat The Guardian Boss Fight On Citadelle Des Morts

Before going into the battle, you will want to make sure you have everything you need to make this fight as easy as possible including equipping the right stuff in the pre-game lobby. You will want to make sure you have some good Augments equipped to your Perks and Field Upgrade to make the game and especially the final boss fight easier. The Probiotic Major Augment for Juggernog is one of the most important ones for you to get an extra 50 HP and the Supercharged Major Augment on Speed Cola for faster Field Upgrade charges. Put on the Dead Head Major Augment to Deadshot Daiquiri to fourth increase Critical Damage as well as the Dead Break Minor Augments for improved increased damage to armor pieces. Since the boss has armor at the start of the fight this is a great bonus to have in the battle.

I also suggest getting the akimbo GS45 pistols to at least Akimbo GS45 Pistols at Pack-a-Punch Level 3 and Epic Rarity to help deal with the Zombies that are helping the boss. These are great weapons against the boss and when Doppelghasts and Amalgams start to appear in the boss fight, these explosive pistols will be extremely helpful in taking them out. Consider also bringing in a bullet weapon that is also maxed out to deliver some more focused attacks on armored parts of the boss and any weak points that appear. As for the Elemental Sword you should bring, Solais the Light Sword is probably the best choice as its Special Attack surrounds you in light and kills any Zombie that touches you but also fully replenishes your armor which can be a lifesaver. I recommend getting a Mutant Injector Scorestreak as well to function as a get-out-of-jail-free card if you find yourself near death or surrounded.

Aether Shroud should also be the Field Upgrade you use. Using the Void Sheath Major Augment and either the Extension or Extra Charge Minor Augments are great here. If you’re playing with a team, the Group Shroud Major Augment is also great.

For Perks, get as many as you want but the ones you will want to prioritize are Juggernog and Deadshot Daiquiri. The former provides extra health and is the foundation of any Zombies game and the latter is also super helpful since it increases Critical Damage. With the Augment mentioned earlier, can be made even stronger. Speed Cola is great since it won’t only make your reload faster but with the previously mentioned Supercharged Major Augment, you will get your Field Upgrade back quicker. PHD Flopper is required if you plan on using explosive weapons since the perk will make you immune to self-inflicted explosive damage.

For Gobblegums, put on Arsenal Accelerator and Power Keg to make sure you can get your Field Upgrade back quickly. Cache Back is also extremely beneficial since it can get you a free Max Ammo if you find yourself low on Ammo. Getting a Max Ammo also fully charges your Elemental Swords Special Attack so this can come in handy. Also, consider bringing in Shields Up to replenish your armor and make it twice as strong for 3 minutes.

With all that said, it’s time to talk about the boss.

After you progress through the entire Easter Egg and get the Guardian Key item, go to the fountain in the Town Square, also known as the spawn room. There is a hole at the south part of the fountain right under the giant stone golem where you can place the Key to start the final fight. The giant statue that stands above you will come alive and slam its hammer down on the ground, teleporting you to an underground area where you will need to battle against this giant known as The Guardian.

The Guardian’s moveset includes attacks that can hit you hard from just about any range. One of his moves is that he will shoot fireballs from his mouth. He has another move where he slams his hammer down and shoots lava in a straight line towards you. Both of these attacks leave some fire on the ground that will do damage to you if you stand in it so it can also limit the playspace for a short time. He also has a stomp move that will deal devastating damage if he gets right on top of you. All these moves along with the hordes of Zombies targeting you mean there is a lot here that can kill you.

The boss starts the fight covered in armor that you will need to destroy before you can really start doing damage to him. Just focus your fire on him and break through his shield. He also has a few glowing spots under his armor that act as critical spots so you can target those pieces of armor to get some hits on his weak points. Breaking armor and attacking these weak spots will stagger the boss, giving you time to get some free hits.

Target the glowing red spots of The Guardian and break through the armor as much as you can. When the boss loses a third of its health, it will go to the center of the arena and slam its hammer down to become invincible. During this time, lava will pour in from the ceiling to make the area smaller. A wave of Zombies which includes Doppelghasts will spawn that you will need to survive until a Max Ammor appears and the boss awakens from its slumber.

The Guardian has a few improved moves like its fireball attack now shooting out 3 balls and it also gets a new jumping slam attack. The boss also gets a speed boost. If you are able to break all of his armor and take out all of his critical points, his chest will start to glow and become a massive weak point that will quickly cut through his health. Keep breaking through the armor and weak spots until it gets down to its last third of health. It will go back to the center of the room and you will need to survive another wave of Zombies which now includes Amalgams as more lava comes in to make the room even smaller.

When you finish the waves of Zombies and the boss becomes active again, use your GS45s to finish off any remaining armor and then target the weak spot on its chest. The boss will be even faster, hit harder, and the arena is extremely small so make sure you are able to dodge any damage that comes your way. Just keep shooting the chest until the boss is defeated.

When the boss is defeated, you will be able to pick up the Obscurus Altilium amulet, an important piece of the Sentinel Artifact. Picking this item up will officially complete the Easter Egg.

You can now take down The Guardian and finish the Citadelle Des Morts Main Quest Easter Egg boss fight in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.