Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to unlock Archie’s Festival Frenzy Rewards

How ever you plan to spend the Christmas period, Call of Duty has launched their own celebration, and you’re all invited! As you play your favorite maps and modes, you can earn free rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with Archie’s Festival Frenzy.

To progress through the questline, you must collect Jolly Archies while playing multiplayer, Zombies, or battle royale modes. In multiplayer and Zombies, you can gather Jolly Archies by earning kills, while Warzone players can accumulate them by simply opening Supply Caches. There are 13 rewards up for grabs, with an extra surprise for players who possess the BlackCell battle pass.

Archie Atom is ready for the festive season

Here are all the rewards that feature in Archie’s Festival Frenzy, as well as how many Jolly Archies you must collect to unlock them.

Happy Holidays! Weapon Sticker – 5 Jolly Archies

5 Jolly Archies Mounted Weapon Charm – 10 Jolly Archies

10 Jolly Archies Double XP Token – 10 Jolly Archies

10 Jolly Archies Season’s Greetings! Emblem – 10 Jolly Archies

10 Jolly Archies Double Weapon XP Token – 10 Jolly Archies

10 Jolly Archies Double Battle Pass XP Token – 10 Jolly Archies

10 Jolly Archies Enjoy Your Stay Calling Card – 25 Jolly Archies

25 Jolly Archies Archie’s Adventure Loading Screen – 25 Jolly Archies

25 Jolly Archies Time Pack GobbleGum Bundle – 25 Jolly Archies

25 Jolly Archies 3-Round Burst Mod Weapon Attachment – 50 Jolly Archies

50 Jolly Archies Reflexes Perk – 50 Jolly Archies

50 Jolly Archies Major Gift 9MM PM Weapon Blueprint – 50 Jolly Archies

50 Jolly Archies Slick Style Nazir Operator Skin (exclusive to BlackCell battle pass owners) – 50 Jolly Archies

50 Jolly Archies AMR MOD 4 Sniper Rifle – Unwrap all rewards (excluding the BlackCell exclusive)

The rewards can be unlocked in any order you choose, as long as you have enough Jolly Archies in the bank to untie the bow on an item. In total, you will need 280 Jolly Archies to get your hands on every reward (330 Jolly Archies for those with the BlackCell battle pass.)

The AMR Mod 4 is the latest weapon to join the sniper rifle category, thanks to this event. Its official description says it’s capable of a “one-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs. Very high recoil and slow rate of fire. You can steady your aim while ADSing.”

Archie’s Festival Frenzy will be bringing the holiday spirit to Black Ops 6 and Warzone until the event ends on January 3, 2025.