Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to get the Free Endowment Anniversary Bundle

It’s the 15th anniversary of Call of Duty Endowment and to mark such an occasion, all fans can pick up themed cosmetics. The Black Ops 6 store contains the Endowment Endeavour Tracer Pack, the funds for which go to the Endowment cause. Also, a free Endowment Anniversary bundle is now available to claim in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, featuring an Animated Emblem, Animated Calling Card, and Weapon Sticker.

The Call of Duty Endowment helps veterans get into high quality jobs. Activision hosts C.O.D.E Bowl tournaments to raise awareness for the cause, release real money in-game bundles which go towards the charity, and more. The latest bundle is free of charge, allowing all players to represent the work of the Endowment in multiplayer, battle royale, and Zombies lobbies.

How to get Endowment Anniversary cosmetics in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The bundle is free to claim now in Black Ops 6 and it’ll become available in Warzone with the launch of Season 1 on November 14.

The contents of the bundle are:

“Veteran Impact x 15” Animated Emblem

“Count Off” Sticker

“Strong Salutes” Animated Calling Card

When you log into Black Ops 6, while the promotion is active, the cosmetics that are part of the bundle will automatically be added to your account. To equip them, simply go to the Barracks screen from the main lobby and choose the Customize option. From here, you can use the Animated Emblem and Calling Card. As for the sticker, this can be used on any weapon from the customization section of the Gunsmith.

The login event is currently live and ends on December 31, 2024, so you’ve got plenty of time to open up Call of Duty and get your freebies.

The celebration of the Endowment’s anniversary is also being recognised in Warzone. Before a Warzone match is about to begin, you’ll notice that the countdown timer has been reformed to highlight the milestone. When the countdown hits 15 seconds, the Call of Duty Endowment logo appears, along with a message that reads “15 years of veteran impact.”