Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Build the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls

After almost 12 years, the Thustodyne M23, also known as the Jet Gun, has returned to the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The new version of this seemingly forgotten weapon has gone from one of the worst Wonder Weapons in the mode’s history to a devastating piece of machinery players will want to get every game. There are many ways to get this weapon like from the Mystery Box or rewards from the Vault or S.A.M. Trials, but there is also a way to build this weapon to guarantee that you’ll get this weapon every single time you play Liberty Falls. Getting all the parts required for this weapon can be challenging so allow me to walk you through everything you need to. This guide will show players how to build the Jet Gun in the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Unlock the How to Build the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls

The Jet Gun requires you to find 3 parts and bring them to a specific Workbench to craft it. These items can be found in any order and will be in the same spot every single match. The parts that you need are the Electric Wires, Handbrake, and Water Pressure Gauge.

The Workbench for the Jet Gun is found in one of the rooms on the second floor of the Motor Lodge motel area in the spawn room of Liberty Falls. Go up the stairs and then turn away from the buyable barrier. Turn left and head down the walkway until a group of Zombies pour out of a door. After the Zombies are cleared out, the Workbench can be found inside this now-open room.

Electrical Wires

The Electrical Wires are found in the Radio House Electronics Superstore across the street from Olly’s Comics in the Riverside area. Unlike some of the other buildings in the map like the bank or the previously mentioned Olly’s Comics, the door to Radio House can’t be opened by spending points but instead requires a shot from a Mangler’s Cannon.

This can be done by getting the Mangler Elite Zombie to shoot the door or by targeting the right shoulder of the Elite enemy. If you destroy the arm, there is a chance that the Mangler Cannon killstreak will drop. You can also try to get lucky and find the Mutant Injection killstreak which will turn you into a Mangler for a short time. For a guaranteed way to get these items, you can craft either a Mangler Cannon or Mutant Injection for 1,250 or 2,500 Salvage, respectively.

Once you have a way to use a Mangler Cannon, go to Radio House and land a charged shot on the shutters blocking the entrance to destroy them and gain access to the store. Inside there are several pipes of garbage scattered around. Interact with these piles and you will dig up items. Some will be Salage and one will even be a Vermin enemy. Keep digging through everything until you find the Electrical Wires. Pick the item up and you will have the first part to the Jet Gun.

Handbrake

The next place you should head is the Cemetery found to the right of the church that houses the Dark Aether and Pack-a-Punch machine. Head up to the top area where the Level 3 Armor Vest is and start killing Zombies. Eventually, a unique zombie named the Groundskeeper will spawn. He wears a red flannel shirt with overalls and a farmer’s hat. He will also not attack any players and will simply wander around the Cemetery. Kill him and he will drop the Toolshed Key.

Pick up the key and take it to the Groundkeeper’s Yard found to the northeast of the Cemetery. In the northwest corner of this area is a small shed. Interact with the door to unlock it with the key. Inside the shed is the Handbrake item sitting on a table.

Water Pressure Gauge

The final item is the Water Pressure Gauge, which can be found at Fuller’s Liberty Lanes bowling alley. Head to the right wall of the lanes and you will see a small grey box with some gauges behind the glass. You can shoot or melee this cover off but approaching it will tell you that you need the Water Valve item before progressing.

The Water Valve you need can be found on Washington Avenue at the north end of the map. Go to Lily’s Flowerpot near the white Liberty Falls Transit bus with the blue stripe and look to the right of the window that has the sign of the store above it. There is a water faucet in the wall with a water valve on top of it. There isn’t a prompt when you get close to it but just hold the interact button and you’ll pick up the water valve.

Head back to Liberty Lanes and put the Water Valve in the panel. A meter will appear on the left side of the screen that says “Water Pressure” and you’ll be prompted to hold the interact button on the water valve. While doing this, your character will crack their knuckles, leaving them unable to defend themselves as Zombies and Vermin begin to spawn. If you have a team, have them cover the person interacting with the valve and if you’re playing solo, use things like Decoy Grenades, Monkey Bombs, and Aether Shoud to keep Zombies away from you as you increase the Water Pressure.

If the Zombies start to get close, it’s okay to walk away from the valve and clear out the undead. The Water Pressure will start to drop but will do so extremely slowly so you have plenty of time to get rid of Zombies and then go back to the valve. A good opening to use the valve is during a round transition as there are no Zombies around and will give you the most amount of time to use the valve. Once the Water Pressure is full, all Zombies will die and the Water Pressure Gauge will fall to the ground.

With all the pieces acquired, go back to the Workbench at Motor Lodge and interact with it to build the Jet Gun. This weapon will suck up any Zombies in front of it and crush them into chunks of meat. It also has the ability to pull items toward you so Salavge and Power-Ups that drop to the ground can be brought to you by using this weapon. It doesn’t have ammo in the traditional sense as using it will quickly drop its ammo counter from 100 to 0. If it hits 0, the weapon will overheat and take some time before it starts to recharge but it won’t break apart like the original version. If you stop using the weapon before it hits 0, it will recharge faster. This version of the weapon also comes with a new attack. If you press the secondary fire button, the Jet Gun will let out a huge explosion around you, taking out just about any Zombie that is close by at the cost of immediately overheating. This weapon can also be Pack-a-Punched to turn it into the Scramjet Model 3200.

That is how to fully build the Jet Gun on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.