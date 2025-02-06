Just like all of the previous maps released for Black Ops 6 Zombies, The Tomb gives players the ability to spawn in each of the Power-Ups instead of relying purely on luck. Usually, these drops appear completely at random but there is an Easter Egg that allows you to guarantee a single spawn of most of the drops in the game. This guide will show players how to get all of the free Power-Ups on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get All Free Power-Ups on The Tomb

There are 8 Power-Ups found on The Tomb. 7 of the Power-Ups will spawn at the start of the game and all of them will need to be picked up before the final Fire Sale Power-Up appears. While these versions of the drops don’t have the green glow like the ones that come from Zombies, they do allow you to guarantee that the corresponding Power-Up will appear in front of you. These Power-Ups spawn in the same place every single game of The Tomb. While you can use any weapon to hit these icons, bringing a weapon with some sort of scope can make hitting these targets a bit easier since a lot of them are far out of the map or hard to see with a basic iron sight.

Nuke

Go to the Neolithic Catacombs in the southwest corner of the map and then look through the hole in the wall to the left of the Mystery Box location. Off in the distance is a rock formation that you can see the small Nuke on. Shoot it to get the power-up to drop.

Max Armor

Go into the Ossuary, the room at the south end of the map. Look in the corner that is to the right of the Speed Cola Perk Machine. Ther is a hole in the wall an this is where you will find the Max Armor.

Full Power

Go to the Shrine of the Hierophants at the north end of the map. Look in the Zombie spawn location to the left of the Workbench and you will see the Full Power leaning against the wall.

Max Ammo

Go to the top of the northern staircase of the Subterranean Temple. There is a hole in the wall to the right of the Aetheric Lantern location. You can see the Max Ammo on the edge of the hole.

Insta-Kill

Go down to Deep Excavation at the east end of the map. Look at the stone pillars in the northeast corner of this area. If you stand to the right of the nearby Armory you can look into a hole behind these pillars and you will seek the Insta-Kill skull.

Double Points

Enter the Dark Aether Nexus and go onto the southwest path. On the side rock formation next to this path is the Double Points drop

Bonus Points

Go to the north end of the Dark Aether Nexus. To the left of the blue portal, there is a hole in the ground. This is where the Bonus Points is.

Fire Sale

Once all the other Power-Ups have been shot and picked up, you can now find the Fire Sale free Power-Up. Go back to the Dig Site spawn room. The Fire Sale drop is found above the wall just a little south of the Rampage Inducer. You can see this by going to the top of the stairs at the east end of the Dig Site and then looking west

That is how to find all 8 of the free Power-Ups on The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.