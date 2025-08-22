Just like all of the previous maps released for Black Ops 6 Zombies, Reckoning gives players the ability to spawn in each of the Power-Ups instead of relying purely on luck. Usually, these drops appear completely at random, but there is an Easter Egg that allows you to guarantee a single spawn of most of the drops in the game. This guide will show players how to get all of the free Power-Ups on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get All Free Power-Ups on Reckoning

There are 8 Power-Ups found on Reckoning. 7 of the Power-Ups will spawn at the start of the game and all of them will need to be picked up before the final Fire Sale Power-Up appears. While these versions of the drops don’t have the green glow like the ones that come from Zombies, they do allow you to guarantee that the corresponding Power-Up will appear in front of you. These Power-Ups spawn in the same place every single game of Reckoning. While you can use any weapon to hit these icons, bringing a weapon with some sort of scope can make hitting these targets a bit easier since a lot of them are far out of the map or hard to see with a basic iron sight.

Max Armor

You can find this Power-Up right at the start of the game in T1 Janus Reception. Go to the entrance of the tower near the metal detectors and look out the door. There is a tank to the right of the Project Janus outside. The Max Armor Power-Up is on top of this tank.

Double Points

Go to the Quantum Computing Core and go to the northwest side of the fungus-covered computer in the middle of the room. Look up near the top of the machine to find the Double Points in a slot behind some mushrooms.

Full Power

Max Ammo

Go to Android Assembly. Standing at the Anti-Gravity Personnel Launcher that connects to Mutant Research, turn to the right and look up to a fuse box. The Max Ammo Power-Up is on top of this box.

Insta-Kill

Stand at the Aether Elevator in T2 Dark Entity Containment and go to the right to find a Zombie spawn barrier. Stand to the right of the barrier and look up on a shelf near the left corner of the barrier to find Insta-Kill.

Bonus Points

In T1 Executive Suites, look through the skylight to see a radio tower. You can find the Bonus Points on the tower.

Nuke

Go to the southeast corner of the T2 Sublevel 10 Pack-a-Punch room and look to the right of the Crafting Table under the control room. You can see the Nuke behind a gate.

Fire Sale

Once all the other Power-Ups have been shot and picked up, you can now find the Fire Sale free Power-Up. Go to T1 Janus Reception and look through the barrier to the left of the Quick Revive Perk Machine. You can find the Fire Sale Power-Up on the ground in some fire.

That is how to find all 8 of the free Power-Ups on the Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.