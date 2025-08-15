Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Reckoning Metal Detector Music Easter Egg Guide

The Music Easter Egg is a staple for Call of Duty Zombies and has appeared throughout Black Ops 6 Zombies. For the final map, Reckoning, there is a song that plays when players find 3 Rabbit Headphones, but there are a few other Music Easter Eggs in this final sendoff. One of these Easter Eggs is tied to a series of metal detectors that, if interacted with in a specific order, will play a calming tune from the past. This guide will show players how to complete the Metal Detector Music Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Metal Detector Music Easter Egg on Reckoning

The Metal Detector Music Easter Egg can be found in the T1 Janus Reception spawn room of Reckoing. There are 3 metal detectors near the location where you spawn. Standing on the side of the tower’s entrance, I labeled these metal detectors 1-3 from left to right, shown in the image below. You will need to make your way to the Particle Accelerator and restore power to the map and then return to the spawn room. With power restored, you will now need to run through the metal detectors in a specific order a total of 12 times. The order is 1-3-2-1-3-2-1-3-2-1-3-2.

When you do this successfully, the screen will flash white and you will get a quote from Richtofen. The song “Samantha’s Peace” will start to play. This is the song that played during the Tag Der Toten ending cutscene in Black Ops 4, marking the end of the original Aether storyline. Like the other Easter Egg songs of the past, this song can be played during every single game of Reckoning, but can only be activated once per game.

You can now activate the Metal Detector Music Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.