The Jumpscare Easter Egg is a recurring secret seen in several Call of Duty Zombies maps and The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies sees the terrifying secret make a return. Whether you want to give yourself a fright or want to play a prank on your teammates, players will first need to know where to find and how to activate this scary secret. This guide will show players how to complete the Jumpscare Easter Egg on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Jumpscare Easter Egg on The Tomb

The Jumpscare Easter Egg can be activated by aiming a scoped weapon at a stone statue that faces away from you. This statue can be found in one of three locations. Once you find the statue, aim at it with your scoped weapon and the statue will turn around and its eyes will glow red. You will start to hear whispers in the underground tombs. The jumpscare will trigger randomly after running over an item that has a menu pop-up for you to pick up. This can be Equipment, weapons, Perks, Salvage, etc. After the jumpscare occurs, the statue will respawn in one of 3 locations and allow you to do the Easter Egg again. Here is the breakdown of where to find all the statues.

One statue is found in the Neolithic Catacombs. Look through the hole in the wall to the right of the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine. On a cliff past the wall is a statue.

Another statue is also found in the Neolithic Catacombs. Look to the left of the Mystery Box and through the hole in the wall to see this statue.

The last statue is on top of a mound in Deep Excavation, the east end of the map. Look on top of the rock structure above the Quick Revive Perk Machine.

You know now how to complete the Jumpscare Easter Egg On The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.