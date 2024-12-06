Black Ops 6 Zombies: Citadelle Des Morts Easter Egg Song Guide

C

The Easter Egg song is a major part of any Call of Duty Zombies map and is the longest-running Easter Egg in the iconic game mode. The return of Round-Based Zombies in Black Ops 6 Zombies also sees all-new secret songs for each map, with the latest addition being on Citadelle Des Morts. Players who want to slay the undead to some awesome tunes need to know how to activate the musical Easter Egg. Luckily it’s very simple once you know where to find a few specific items. This guide will show players how to unlock the Citadelle Des Morts Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Unlock the Citadelle Des Morts Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6

Just like most of the other musical Easter Eggs found throughout the history of Call of Duty Zombies, you will need to find 3 unique items found across the map. In Citadelle Des Morts, Mr. Peeks’ Headphones make another appearance in Black Ops 6 Zombies, once again serving as the item that must be interacted with to trigger the music Easter Egg just as they did in both Liberty Falls and Terminus. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all 3 of the headphones and how to start the Citadelle Des Morts Easter Egg song.

The first set of headphones that you can find is in the Tavern in the Town Square, the map’s starting room. Go inside the southern entrance of the Tavern and turn to the right. On the second table to the right of the door is the first set of Mr. Peeks headphones.

You will need to make your way to the Courtyard of the castle. Go to the western gate that connects the Courtyard to the Upper Village area. Standing at the gate and facing the keep, turn to the right and climb up over the wall to find the headphones sitting on the ground.

The last headset is in the Undercroft, the room to the left of the Pack-a-Punch room. Go to the small table along the west wall to find the final headset sitting on the floor.

Once you’ve interacted with all of the Headphones, the song “Slave” written by Kevin Sherwood and sung by Vicky Psarakis will play. Like the other Easter Egg songs of the past, this song can be played during every single game of Citadelle Des Morts but can only be activated once per game.

You can now activate the Citadelle Des Morts Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.