Black Ops 6: All Season 5 Battle Pass Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 5 is the beginning of the end for the current title as attention turns to Black Ops 7. Not only does the post-launch seasonal story wrap up in this season, but the final Zombies map for the year is also being released with this update, with Reckoning set to conclude this arc of the Dark Aether storyline. Along with these story-ending revelations, there is, of course, a slew of new content in an all-new Battle Pass with over 100 items to unlock. Before jumping headfirst into the new season, players will want to know what to expect in the new Battle Pass, so allow me to break it down! This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 5 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Full List of All Season 5 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Season 5 of Black Ops 6 continues using the new Page System for its Battle Pass. This system was first implemented in Season 1 and sees the Pass divided into several pages. Each Page has several rewards, with each Page having at least 1 Free Tier reward, which will unlock even if you haven’t purchased any version of the premium Battle Pass. The Battle Pass starts with a single Page available, with each subsequent Page being unlocked after a certain number of items are claimed. Players will be able to use Battle Pass Tokens to unlock each item. If the Auto Unlock feature is enabled, items will be unlocked each time a Token is acquired in chronological order, similar to a class Battle Pass. If this feature is off, players can unlock items in any order as long as the Page is unlocked. One thing that does remain from the Sector’s system is the HVT reward. This high-tier item can be unlocked when players complete an entire Page and then use a Token.

The Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass also has a BlackCell version. This premium version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points. It gives those willing to buy a collection of exclusive rewards and everything else that comes with the regular Battle Pass. Upon buying the Battle Pass, players will get 1,100 CoD Points, 20 Tier Skips, an exclusive Operator, Finishing Move, and even a Clan Tag. With the BlackCell, there will also be unique Skins for every HVT Operator Skin and Weapon Blueprint. The BlackCell also comes with a single BlackCell Instant Page Unlock Token, which allows players to pick one locked Page and gain access to it without having to reach its requirements.

Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 5 Battle Pass for Black Ops 6 and Warzone broken down by Page:

BlackCell Page: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 10% XP Boost 1,100 CoD Points Finishing Move: Griffin Nabbed Krig C Weapon Blueprint: Herald Weapon Charm Iris Rise BlackCell Clan Tag HVT- Operator: Solace



Page 0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression Emote: Free Fire Kilo 141 Weapon Blueprint: Infernous Weapon Charm Venom Eye HVT- Sims Operator Skin: Stogie ( Stogie BlackCell )

Page 1 (Instantly Unlocked): Calling Card: Expert Thief TR2 Weapon Blueprint: Spyway Emblem: Rich Stuff (Free Tier) Finishing Move: High Stakes Spray: Cracked Diamond (Free Tier) HVT- Feng 82 Weapon Blueprint: Conflict Victor ( Conflict Victor BlackCell )



Page 2 (Requires 3 items to be claimed): Emote: Rack Check Optic Reticle: Dead Code LW3A1 Weapon Blueprint: Lethal Array 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Weapon Sticker: Viral Key and Weapon Charm: Exit Application 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token HVT- Stone Operator Skin: 5H4D0W ( 5H4D0W BlackCell )

Page 3 (Requires 7 items to be claimed): Calling Card: Down to the Wire 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) HE-1 Weapon Blueprint: Lost Signal Weapon Charm: Phillips Driver Calling Card: Which One!? Spray: Ticking Bomb HVT- New Weapon: PML 5.56 LMG

Page 4 (Requires 11 items to be claimed): Jackal PDW Weapon Blueprint: 1v1 Calling Card: Inferno Kick Loading Screen: Bloody Ring (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: 2x Soda Fountain Flashbang Skin: Firebang Weapon Sticker: Hot Fist HVT- Toro Operator Skin: TKO ( TKO BlackCell )



Page 5 (Requires 16 items to be claimed): Emote: Doing Donuts Spray: Flame Out 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Emblem: Manual Overdrive XMG Weapon Blueprint: Hard Left (Free Tier) Large Weapon Decal: Burning Fuel HVT- AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint: Octane ( Octane BlackCell )

Page 6 (Requires 22 items to be claimed): Westpoint Operator Skin: Paramedic 100 CoD Points Weapon Charm: Stapled Weapon Sticker: Defib (Free Tier) Baseball Bat Weapon Blueprint: Lead Poisoning 45- Minute Double XP Token HVT- New Weapon: ABR A1 Assault Rifle (Free Tier)



Page 7 (Requires 28 items to be claimed): Sirin 9mm Weapon Blueprint: Structure Elegance 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: x2 Indigestion (Free Tier) Attachment: 9mm MP Skull Splitter Barrel (Free Tier) Spray: Job Done Emblem: Rogue Wings Finishing Move: Quick Tumble HVT- Maya Operator Skin: Asphalt ( Asphalt BlackCell )

Page 8 (Requires 34 items to be claimed): Calling Card: Pensive Maelstrom Weapon Blueprint: Executive Order Weapon Sticker: Rich Pounds Optic Reticle: Tango Secured (Free Tier) Power Drill Weapon Blueprint: Skewer Key Weapon Sticker: Lord Roar HVT- AMR Mod 4 Weapon Blueprint: Vainglory ( Vainglory BlackCell )



Page 9 (Requires 40 items to be claimed): PU-21 Weapon Blueprint: Wiretap 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: 2x Who’s Keeping Score Spray: Look Close 1 Hour Double XP Token Grekhova Weapon Blueprint: Backup Emote Ridiculous Recoil (Free Tier) HVT- Niran Operator Skin: Detective ( Detective BlackCell )

Page 10 (Requires 46 items to be claimed): Emote: Snake In Boot Finishing Move: Melee Masher Spray: Devil Rock Emblem: Polygonal Sting (Free Tier) Payne Operator Skin: Hotshot 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token HVT- ASG-89 Weapon Blueprint: Six Feet Under ( Six Feet Under BlackCell )

Page 11 (Requires 52 items to be claimed): AEK-973 Weapon Blueprint: Heat Death Weapon Charm: Volt Check 30-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) Calling Card: Metered Large Weapon Decal: Recharge (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points HVT- PML 5.56 Weapon Blueprint: Overclock ( Overclock BlackCell )



Page 12 (Requires 58 items to be claimed): Stryder .22 Weapon Blueprint: Raging Serpent 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Calling Card: Sky Beast 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Optic Reticle: Enshrined GPR 91 Weapon Blueprint: Cloud Breaker HVT- Carver Operator Skin: The Monk ( The Monk BlackCell )

Page 13 (Requires 64 items to be claimed): Rossi Operator Skin: All Terrain 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: 2x On the House Large Weapon Decal: Police-Bot (Free Tier) D1.3 Sector Weapon Blueprint: Compact Frisk Spray: Shield HVT- DM-10 Weapon Blueprint: Long Arm ( Long Arm BlackCell )

Page 14 (Requires 70 items to be claimed): 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Alvarez Operator Skin: Wilder Loading Screen: Carnivore Face Off 100 CoD Points 45-Minute Double XP Token Emblem: Wild Variety (Free Tier) PP-919 Weapon Blueprint: Wyrmscale (Free Tier) Large Weapon Decal: Animal Strength HVT- ABR A1 Weapon Blueprint: Dragon King ( Dragon King BlackCell )

100% Completion: Emote: Ground Superiority Emblem: Forward Thinking Calling Card: Natural Hunter 200 CoD Points Gobblegum: x2 Hidden Power Sims Operator Skin: Envenomate ( Envenomate BlackCell )



