Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Tomb Easter Egg Song Guide

The music easter eggs in Call of Duty Zombies have been a fixture of the mode since its inception and they have been going strong during Black Ops 6 Zombies. On The Tomb, the game’s fourth map, there is a whole new song for players to listen to when going through the undead hordes. To unlock this song, players will need to know how to activate the musical Easter Egg. Luckily it’s very simple once you know where to find a few specific items. This guide will show players how to unlock The Tomb Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Unlock The Tomb Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6

Just like most of the other musical Easter Eggs found throughout the history of Call of Duty Zombies, you will need to find 3 unique items found across the map. In The Tomb, Mr. Peeks’ Headphones make another appearance in Black Ops 6 Zombies, once again serving as the item that must be interacted with to trigger the music Easter Egg just as they did in Liberty Falls, Terminus, and Citadelle Des Morts. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all 3 of the headphones and how to start The Tomb Easter Egg song.

The first headphone can be found in the Shrine of the Hierophants, the room in the north part of the map. Go up to the statue that is to the left of the portal that is used to access the Dark Aether Nexus. To the right of the statue’s feet is this headset.

The second headphone can be found in the Ossuary, the room in the south part of the map. Go up to the portal at the north end of this room and then look to the left. This headset can be found next to a skeleton in a small chamber in the wall.

The last headset is within the Dark Aether Nexus. You can unlock this area by going to the Subterranean Temple and interacting with an altar with a small Dark Aether crystal on it. This will place the Obscurus Altilium amulet from Citadelle Des Morts on the altar. This will see the amulet shoot a beam at a nearby wall and open the portal to the Nexus. Go through the portal and go to the path in the southeast corner of the area. This headset can be found on the ground next to an orange spore.

Once you’ve interacted with all of the Headphones, the song “Dig” written by Kevin Sherwood and sung by Matt Heafy will play. Like the other Easter Egg songs of the past, this song can be played during every single game of The Tomb but can only be activated once per game.

You can now activate The Tomb Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.