Epic Games Store Free Games (August 14th – August 21st)

The next free batch of Epic Games Store games are up for grabs. Every week the Store offers its users the chance to download one or more free games.

As spotted by the folks over at GameRant, the next pair of free Epic Games Store games are now up for grabs. If you’ve been out of the PC gaming loop for a while you might be wondering what the Store is. It is a digital storefront where users can purchase and download games to play on their PCs and sometimes even consoles. The Epic Games Store is a direct competitor to Steam, however the Epic Games Store offers a higher revenue cut to publishers and developers. As a result those publishers can also offer deals on their games. Steam has been in the market for so long that it is a household name at this point. The Epic Game Store has sought to take a chunk of Steam’s business by offering users a free game each week. All they need to download that freebie is an account.

Each game is available to claim for a week. The free to claim title announced last week is Totally Reliable Delivery Service. It will be available until the 21st of August. The title announced this week is – Hidden Folks. It will also be available until the 21st of August.

In addition to the above two games, the next two games dropping next week have been announced. These games will be available from the 21st of August to the 28th of August. They are: