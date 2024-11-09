Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Directed Mode in Zombies?

[

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies marked the return of round-based maps to high acclaim. Of course, the experience comes with new Main Quests that continue the story of the Dark Aether. With Season 1, Black Ops 6 Zombies will get a Directed mode, allowing everyone to take part in this new chapter of the undead.

Taking on the Main Quest in Liberty Falls and Terminus isn’t for the light-hearted. There are various tasks you must carry out to complete the challenge, with some being more difficult than others. A Directed mode will make this more accessible than ever to all players, no matter what their skill level is.

W

Help is on the way in Liberty Falls and Terminus

As the name suggests, Directed mode is a guided experience that helps you complete the Main Quests in Liberty Falls and Terminus. A Directed match will have all the Easter Egg steps marked as objectives and a minimum round cap of 15. With this ruleset enabled, all side quests and S.A.M. Trials are disabled to strictly focus on the task at hand.

If you struggle to keep up with all the requirements of the Main Quests on Liberty Falls and Terminus, or if you play solo, Directed mode can be a great way to experience the story without any added complications.

Directed mode will go live in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the launch of the Season 1 update on November 14, 2024. If you complete the main Easter Eggs on Liberty Falls and Terminus before that date, you’ll get an exclusive calling card to show off the fact that you successfully made it through the questline the traditional way. A similar calling card is still up for grabs for completing it on Directed mode, it just comes in a different color.