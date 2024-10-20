Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Field Upgrades and How to Unlock Them

Field Upgrades are back in Black Ops 6 to grant you another piece of kit to help defeat your opponents.

As expected, there are many returning Field Upgrades in multiplayer such as the Trophy System and Assault Pack. There are also new additions, including Sleeper Agent which players got to take for a test drive during the open beta.

All Black Ops 6 Field Upgrades

Field Upgrades are devices that recharge during a match after each use. In total, there are 11 of them arriving with the launch of Black Ops 6. They’re unlocked by reaching a certain player level which we’ve detailed, below.

Assault Pack

Deploy a box of extra ammo and equipment to resupply your team.

Available: Unlocked Immediately

Spring Mine

An anti-infantry mine.

Available: Unlocked Immediately

Trophy System

Deployable defense system that destroys enemy projectiles in the air.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 12

Scrambler

Creates an area that disrupts enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks, and minimaps.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 18

Signal Lure

Reveal your position to enemies, but earn bonus score for kills and for surviving.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 27

War Cry

Improve nearby allies’ movement speed and health regeneration speed for a duration.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 35

Tactical Insertion

Set your next spawn point.

Available: Unlocked at layer Level 39

Acoustic AMP

Personal audio amplifier that makes enemy footsteps louder for a duration.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 41

Morphine Injector

For a duration, fatal damage puts you into a Last Stand state. Teammates can revive you or get a kill to self-revive.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 44

Neurogas

Deployed trap which emits a neurotoxic gas cloud, causing severe hallucinations, which disorients and damages victims.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 48

Sleeper Agent

Infiltrate the enemy team, appearing as a friendly to them for a short duration. Kills extend the time. Gunfire and enemy content reveal your true identity.

Available: Unlocked at player Level 51

The Field Upgrades and more will be available to add to your loadouts when Black Ops 6 hits Xbox, PlayStation, and PC storefronts on October 25, 2024.