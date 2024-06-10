Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions

Woods and the crew are back, but not all is as it seems.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 kicked off with a new Black Ops 6 trailer and Xbox head, Phil Spencer, sharing some news ahead of the Call of Duty Direct which began straight after the main showcase. Here, Spencer shared the scrapping of console exclusivity when it comes to beta access and content and it was revealed that Black Ops 6 would be the first Call of Duty in history to be added to Game Pass.

Yesterday was just the beginning, there’s so much more for Call of Duty fans to look forward to. On August 28, Activision will host its annual Call of Duty Next event, including a full multiplayer reveal, Warzone details, and so much more.

All Black Ops 6 pre-order bonuses

Standard Edition/Cross Gen bundle

The Standard Edition is available on PC, while the Cross Gen version is console only and compatible with both last-gen and new generation Xbox and PlayStation hardware.

Apart from the base game, pre-ordering either of these versions for the price of $69.99 include the following bonuses:

Woods Operator Pack

Open Beta Early Access

Vault Edition

Priced at $99.99, here are all the contents of the ultimate version of Black Ops 6:

Open Beta Early Access (Preorder Benefit)

Woods Operator Pack (Preorder Benefit)

A Digital version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Season 1 BlackCell battle pass

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Weapon Collection

GobbleGum Pack

The Woods Operator Pack will instantly be available to use in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and will carry over to Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 will be available on day one for subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, and Game Pass Console. If you play via Game Pass, you’ll have access to the Digital Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox) or PC Standard Edition (Microsoft Store) of Black Ops 6. Don’t forget, this includes the Woods Operator Pack and Open Beta Early Access pre-order benefits.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will fully launch on all platforms October 25, 2024.