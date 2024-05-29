Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has arrived which means ranks have reset and there’s a whole season of competitive play to look forward to. A new set of rewards are also on the line, allowing you to show off your rank.

If you’re queuing into Ranked Play, the main goal is to beat your opposition to bank yourself as much SR as possible. As you do so, you can earn rewards that are exclusive to the mode.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards

Here are the all the Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 competitor goodies.

5 Wins: “MWIII Season 4 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

Here are the items that will be handed out at the end of Season 4, related to the highest placement in your Skill Division. (Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent Operator Skins are still available.)

Bronze: “MWIII Season 4 Bronze” Emblem

The competitor rewards will be granted as soon as you hit the required number of wins and the end of season rewards will be available when the next season goes live.