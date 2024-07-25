Halo Infinite: Operation Fleetcom Brings Back Classic Modes VIP and Headhunter

343 Industries has announced a big update coming with fan favorite content for Halo Infinite.

As they have revealed on Halo Waypoint, Operation Fleetcom brings back two fan favorite modes when it launches on July 30, 2024.

VIP is the big mode in the spotlight for now, and this mode comes all the way back from Halo 3, a team based 4v4 where you have to take the enemy’s VIP down, while protect your own VIP at the same time.

Each team gets a member assigned as VIP, and when they die, another member becomes the next VIP. So yes, the VIP is still going to be fighting alongside the rest of them. In fact, the VIP gets some extra health. At the same time, there will be a nav market following the VIP around, so players will really have to balance out protecting and attacking.

Each VIP kill is worth one point, and ultimately, the goal is to be the first team to reach ten points first. When VIP comes with Operation Fleetcom, it will be playable on these maps:

Bazaar

Catalyst

Forbidden

Forest

Illusion

Interference

Prism

VIP gets added to matchmaking, and it will also be available to customize in Forge Mode and Custom Games. VIP mode logic will be available in Forge Mode, giving players some potent tools to come up with new competitive modes of their own.

The other mode that is coming back is Headhunter, but 343 is not sharing more details on it for now. But what we can tell you is that Headhunter comes from Halo: Reach, and at least in this original form, it was a 1v1 mode where winner literally gets all.

The idea behind Headhunter is that players compete to find and collect flaming skulls around the game map. They then have to deposit their collected skulls to a deposit area. But, that area keeps moving around, and if a player goes down, their skulls get dropped and are free to collect by other players.

As you can imagine, this mode can get really competitive, and is as different from VIP as it gets. We imagine 343 is just saving the information on this so that players can just take in everything about VIP first.

343 also promises updates to Forge, sandbox mode, and QOL improvements, so it’s very much time for fans to get hooked back in. We’ll see if fans still have their love for Halo Infinite when it all goes live at the end of this month.