Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded has arrived. The update saw the return of the Champion’s Quest, allowing those who are up to the challenge to nuke the Urzikstan map. There are a range of rewards up for grabs that are exclusively acquired by completing the Champion’s Quest, with the most sought after being a weapon camo and an operator skin. This guide contains all the rewards you’ll earn for dropping a nuke in Warzone, so you know what to expect before you activate the contract.

Before the Champion’s Quest spawns on the map, you need to get five Urzikstan wins in a row or win a total of 30 matches in a season. Once you begin the Champion’s Quest, you’ll have a total of 20 minutes to complete all the steps required to arm and launch the nuclear bomb.

Warzone nuke rewards

Apart from glory, here are all the goodies you’ll earn for successfully completing the Champion’s Quest.

Number 1 Emblem

Dangerous Material Emblem

Warning Nuke Weapon Sticker

Fire Crew Weapon Sticker

Atomic Weapon Charm

Big Boom Calling Card

Acerbic Roil Weapon Camo

Meltdown 240 Operator Skin

The Acerbic Roil Weapon Camo is a vibrant yellow, with black cracks seeping through, giving it a radioactive appearance. As for the Meltdown 240 Operator Skin, it resembles a skull, with glowing orange eyes and arms.

When you are taken back to the main lobby after the match where you detonated the nuke, the rewards will be unlocked and you’ll be able to equip them to your profile for everyone to see.