Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat 7-Star Blaziken

Catch this 7-Star Flying Tera Blaziken before it's gone! Make sure you're ready with the best counters for this mighty foe.

The 7-Star Blaziken Raid Event in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a lot harder than it first appears. Blaziken is a fast attacker and gains a speed boost each turn of your battle. Like all of these special raid events, only one Blaziken can be caught per save file. However, you can continue to challenge Blaziken for a chance to get Herba Mystica, Bottle Caps, and Ability Capsules.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fully Unveils Pecharunt | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC Epilogue Quest Is Now Available | Pokemon Go: Dazzling Dream Event Bonuses and Encounters

The next and final round of the event begins on Thursday night, January 18th. It will run until the afternoon of January 21st. Additionally, a 5-Star Blissey Raid Event will run simultaneously. Use these raids to grab materials for your Blaziken counters.

Summary

Tera Type – Flying

This Blaziken has a Flying Tera Type, making it weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock. However, Blaziken has moves that can counter all of these types.

Despite this, as long as you don’t use an Ice Pokémon, Blaziken will not use any attacks where it receives a STAB advantage. Additionally, its Tera Typing multiplier will only go up to the usual 1.5x for a super effective move.

Nature – Adamant

A Pokémon with an Adamant nature has an increased Attack stat at the expense of its Sp. Atk. Blaziken only knows one Special move: Overheat. However, if your Pokémon has a Fire weakness, Blaziken is more likely to use Blaze Kick.

Ability – Speed Boost

This Ability increases the Pokémon’s Speed stat every turn. Basically, this means you need a tanky Pokémon counter for this raid. You will not be able to outpace Blaziken. Instead, you need to focus on a high Sp. Atk and Defense combination, either through your Pokémon’s natural stats or by status moves.

Moves

Name Type Category Description Blaze Kick Fire Physical The user launches a kick that has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. This may also leave the target with a burn. Brave Bird Flying Physical The user tucks in its wings and charges at a low altitude. This also damages the user quite a lot. Earthquake Ground Physical The user sets off an earthquake that strikes every Pokémon around it. Low Kick Fighting Physical A powerful low kick that makes the target fall over. The heavier the target, the greater the move’s power. Overheat Fire Special The user attacks the target with all its might. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user’s Sp. Atk stat. Rock Slide Rock Physical Large boulders are hurled at the opposing Pokémon to inflict damage. This may also make the opposing Pokémon flinch. Swords Dance Normal Status A frenetic dance to uplift the fighting spirit. This sharply boosts the user’s Attack stat. Bulk Up Fighting Status The user tenses its muscles to bulk up its body, boosting its Attack and Defense stats.

Best Counter Strategies

Overall, Miraidon is the best counter for players without access to the DLC Pokémon or Pokémon Home. With access to the DLC, Archaludon becomes an option. Both Miraidon and Archaludon have resistance to Fire and Flying due to their Dragon typing. Keep in mind that Miraidon has a Ground weakness, so Earthquake will do some massive damage when Blaziken’s Attack stat gets high enough through either Swords Dance or Bulk Up.

If you put Metal Sound on your move set, remember that it will not work when Blaziken’s shield goes up. This should happen fairly early on. Additionally, Blaziken’s will periodically remove negative effects from itself, which includes negative stat changes. After you manage to break the shield, you should be able to use Metal Sound. Make sure to do it again after Blaziken removes negative effects.

Flying is weak to Rock, Electric, and Ice. Having a variety of those moves available will help, but remember what moves give you the STAB multiplier with super effectiveness. Finally, if you want to swap out the Metronome item with something else, try the Razor Claw or Scope Lens to increase your critical hit ratio.

Pokémon Tera Type Nature Ability Held Item Moves Miraidon Electric Modest Hadron Engine Metronome Parabolic Charge

Electro Drift

Reflect / Metal Sound

Calm Mind Bellibolt Electric Modest Electromorphosis Metronome Parabolic Charge

Acid Spray

Chilling Water

Electric Terrain Archaludon Electric Modest Stamina Shell Bell Metal Sound

Focus Energy

Breaking Swipe

Electro Shot

Related Guides: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get Legendary Terapogos | Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get New Paradox Pokémon | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get Hydrapple | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get Archaludon