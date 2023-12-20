Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get New Paradox Pokémon

We’re taking a return trip to Area Zero in the Indigo Disk DLC for Po kémon Scarlet & Violet. While most of the DLC is set in the massive Terarium region underneath the ocean of Blueberry Academy, the final bit of the story takes us back to the timeless area in the center of Paldea. Area Zero is where both futuristic and ancient Pokémon converge, and depending on your version of the game, you can get two more of these legendary Paradox Pokémon.

And these are easily the toughest Pokémon to find in the DLC. To get the new Paradox Pokémon, players must complete a long quest and complete most of the Pokedex for that Teal Mask DLC region. After that, you’ll need to complete another massive quest for the Indigo Disk DLC region. In total, you’ll need to fill out 350 Pokedex entries to get a shot at capturing two Paradox Pokémon. Below, we’ll explain the quest in full.

How To Get The New Paradox Pokémon

There are four new Paradox Pokémon in the Indigo Disk DLC — and you’ll only be able to acquire two depending on what version of the game you own. You’ll be able to trade these rare Pokémon, but only one or each species exists per game.

These Pokémon don’t appear in the wild, and also require completing a separate quest in the Teal Mask DLC.

How To Unlock The Paradox Pokemon Quest : Complete the Bloodmoon Beast storyline in the Kitakami Region (Teal Mask DLC) to unlock the quest in the Indigo Disk DLC.

: Complete the storyline in the Kitakami Region (Teal Mask DLC) to unlock the quest in the Indigo Disk DLC. Find Perrin the photographer in Mossui Town after completing the main story. You’ll need to collect 150 entries in the Kitakami Pokedex. Talk to her and she’ll tell you to travel to the Timeless Wood. There, you can capture the Bloodmoon Beast Pokemon.

Once the quest is unlocked, you’ll find Perrin in the Terarium.

: Perrin will appear near the beside the entrance to the if you completed her quest in Kitakami. This time, she’ll request you have in the . After completing her request, she’ll give you clues where to find two of the four Legendary Paradox Pokemon. Depending on your version, you’ll only have access to two.

All the Paradox Pokémon below will only appear after Perrin has given you a clue. They’re all in Area Zero — and only available after completing the main story.

Gouging Fire (Scarlet Only): Near the highest point of Area Zero. Look for the satellite dishes on the highest ledges. Easy to reach with the new flying ability.

(Scarlet Only): Near the highest point of Area Zero. Look for the satellite dishes on the highest ledges. Easy to reach with the new flying ability. Raging Bolt (Scarlet Only): At the bottom level of the upper area, follow the water to a huge waterfall at a pond. The Pokémon will be wandering in this box canyon.

(Scarlet Only): At the bottom level of the upper area, follow the water to a huge waterfall at a pond. The Pokémon will be wandering in this box canyon. Iron Boulder (Violet Only): Found near the bottom of the upper area — at the level with the massive sinkhole, look for a fallen platform with a large rock underneath.

(Violet Only): Found near the bottom of the upper area — at the level with the massive sinkhole, look for a fallen platform with a large rock underneath. Iron Crown (Violet Only): Located on a high cliff directly above Research Station 1. Very easy to spot when using the flying upgrade.

After a battle you’ll get a guaranteed choice to catch each of the Pokémon. Return to Perrin and she’ll even give you a simple reward if you let her take pictures of your catches — a Sport Ball. You’ll have to trade if you want the alternate versions, and these Pokémon require dozens and dozens of hours of effort to catch thanks to the Pokedex completion requirements. Even buying an alternate version, you’ll need to also buy the DLC and complete both while catching as many Pokémon as possible. That’s the only way to truly say you’ve completed the Indigo Disk DLC.