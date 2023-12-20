Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Get Legendary Terapogos

The Indigo Disk DLC, like all the Pokémon expansions in the past, adds a signature Legendary for everyone to collect at the end of the story. This time you’ll get the Tera Crystal Pokémon Terapogos, a rainbow turtle with a totally new twist.

Terapogos unleashes its true form in its Tera Form, super-powered and able to utilize all the types at the same time. This is called Stellar-Type, and after finishing the DLC, you can encounter (and catch) more Stellar-Type Pokémon in the Terarium Region. Look for rainbow Pokemon and catch them to use their power.

If you’re curious to see when Terapogos unlocks in Pok émon Scarlet & Violet, here’s a full rundown — when you’ll catch Terapogos, all his forms, and what exactly being a Stellar-Type Pokémon actually means.

How To Get Terapogos | Legendary Pokemon

Terapogos (Normal Form): A Legendary Pokémon that is found in Area Zero during the Indigo Disk DLC. This unique Pokémon transforms when in battle, and unlocks a powerful Stellar-Type Form when it enters its Tera Form. Terapogos is a unique turtle-like Pokémon made from a Tera Crystal shell. It has three forms that naturally appear as you battle – all three forms are automatically available and don’t require further steps to unlock.

How To Get Terapogos: The Legendary Pokémon is automatically rewarded for completing the main story of the Indigo Disk DLC. After defeating the Elite Four in the Terarium Region of Blueberry Academy, you’ll need to battle the Champion. Defeat him, then progress the story – a Professor will invite you to Area Zero.

Explore the Underdepths of Area Zero and you’ll encounter the unique Pokémon Terapogos. This Pokémon is literally made of a Tera Crystal. You’ll need to battle both of its forms in a long final boss battle. After the battle, you’ll be prompted to catch it. Any Pokeball will work.

Terapogos has three forms. Its normal out-of-battle form, its Terastal Form and Stellar Form.

Terastal Form : Automatically changes into this form when it enters into battle. In this form, Terapogos’s hard shell contains all types – any damage taken when Terapogos is at 100% HP will not be effective.

: Automatically changes into this form when it enters into battle. In this form, Terapogos’s hard shell contains all types – any damage taken when Terapogos is at 100% HP will not be effective. Stellar Form: Changes into this form when entering its Tera Form. Unlike other Pokemon, it has a unique Stellar-Type when Terastalized.

How Stellar Type Works: In Stellar Form, Terapogos removes all weather and terrain effects. Stellar Type gives one move a special boost in power that can only be applied once per battle. All moves that don’t match the Pokemon’s type will have a 20% damage increase. When using a power that matches the Pokemon’s type, you’ll gain a 100% damage increase.

NOTE: Terapogos is immune to the Stellar Form buff.

Stellar-Form Pokemon can be found in the wild and captured after completing the Indigo Disk DLC. Once you defeat Terapogos and watch the ending credits, you’ll be able to revisit the Terarium Region. Look for rainbow-colored Tera Pokemon. These Pokemon have the Stellar-Form bonus and can be captured.