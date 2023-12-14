Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC Gets Launch Trailer

It’s been a rather interesting year for fans of the Pokemon franchise. Last year, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released on Nintendo Switch, and while it was an incredible game in many ways, it also had the buggiest launch in the series’ history. Yes, that was counteracted by the massive amounts of units they sold in the first few days of release, but sales aren’t everything. Fast forward to 2023, and The Pokemon Company announced a two-part DLC called “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” that would take players to all-new areas and give them even more to do in this vast world.

Fast forward to now, and that DLC content is now fully out! Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC, “The Indigo Disk,” is out now! So, if you’ve already purchased the DLC via the bundle containing “The Teal Mask,” all you need to do is jump in, and you’ll get access to the new content! Nintendo even dropped a launch trailer to tease all the adventures you’ll have in the game.

Enroll in Blueberry Academy and encounter the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos in #PokemonScarletViolet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, available now on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/zFxdJ6bPNJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2023

The game will have players enroll in a special transfer student program that’ll take you to The Blueberry Academy. This floating school off the shores of Unova will give you access to things you won’t believe until you see it for yourself.

For example, the highlight of the content is the Terarium. In this place, there are four biomes where Pokemon run wild and free! But the fun part is that many of these Pokemon are ones that weren’t available to you in the main campaign or The Teal Mask! So you’ll get the chance to fill up your Pokedex with plenty of new entries, including getting the chance to get every single starter Pokemon from all nine regions! Oh, and if you meet a certain guy, he’ll give you special foods to help you capture legendary Pokemon!

But that’s not all, “The Indigo Disk” will also give you the back half of the story that “The Teal Mask” started, including having you meet Carmine and Kieran again, getting to battle the school’s Elite Four, and more! As if all that wasn’t enough, there will also be special minigames and challenges to have fun with, including controlling Pokemon in a way you’ve never done before!

Finally, you’ll get to meet the legendary Pokemon Terapagos and discover its connection to the titular “Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.”

So don’t miss out on this new adventure; get the DLC today and have fun!