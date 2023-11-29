Pokemon Horizons Gets US Release Date

Ever since the adventures of Ash and Pikachu came to a close last year in Japan and earlier this year in the West, many were curious about what would happen next for the anime side of the Pokemon franchise. The answer came quickly, as Pokemon Horizons was unveiled to the world, and the first batch of episodes came out in Japan to a positive reception. The anime will completely reset things regarding characters, setting, and more, and while Japan has already gotten its first taste of what the anime will be like, the US and other countries have had to wait for a bit.

The good news is that Pokemon Horizons has officially gotten its US release date. On Twitter, the official Pokemon handle dropped a tweet stating that it would arrive on Netflix on February 23, 2024. That’s understandable given that the last several series of the anime were on Netflix, so it’s reasonable to think that Netflix would pay to keep the franchise on their platform.

As for what the show is about, it focuses on two different protagonists: Liko and Roy. These two come from different parts of the Pokemon world but eventually come together due to their unique items.

Liko has a pendant from her grandmother that has special abilities, and certain parties want it. As for Roy, he dreams of capturing legendary Pokemon and has a rare Pokeball that no one has seen before. They won’t be alone on their adventures, as they’ll meet a certain adventurer who has a Pokemon in “Captain Pikachu,” and the three will go on to explore the adventures of the Pokemon world and learn new things about it and themselves in the process.

While the series is still in its infancy in Japan, many fans have praised it for its incredible visuals and fresh storylines. Neither Liko nor Roy have a desire to be a “Pokemon Master” or are trying to conquer each region by getting badges and beating the various leagues. As such, there’s more freedom with the kinds of stories they can tell and how they can present things.

To that end, this series does bring fans to Paldea, as both protagonists have starter Pokemon from that region. Furthermore, Liko will meet one of the legendary Pokemon from the Gen 9 DLC in an episode, which will definitely raise questions about how they’re represented in the game.

Either way, the show will arrive next year on Netflix, so be prepared for an adventure!