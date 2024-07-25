Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting Special Anime Giveaway!

If you’ve been paying attention to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently, you know that there have been some unique “Mystery Gift” giveaways going on. Specifically, trainers like you have the ability to get the starter Pokemon from the main characters of the Pokemon Horizons anime that is currently playing on Netflix! Previously, Dot’s Quaxly and Liko’s Sprigatito were given out via Mystery Gift distribution. Fast forward to now, and Roy’s Fuecoco is now up for grabs! So, if you’ve been hoping to get the “full set,” now is your chance! Just go into the Mystery Gift section and type in “909TEAMUP06.”

If you don’t have the game yet or don’t have it installed currently on your Nintendo Switch, don’t panic! You don’t have to get Roy’s Fuecoco right away. Instead, you can get it in the next few months when you’re ready, as the distribution doesn’t end until January 31st. As noted by ComicBook.com, the Fuecoco will be listed as “gotten from the animated series” and have a couple of ribbons you can attach to it to have certain “titles,” such as “Roy’s Fuecoco.’

Don’t expect it to be a powerhouse at the start, though. Just like in the anime, it’ll start as a low-level Pokemon with just two moves. It’s up to you to raise it to be the Pokemon that you want it to be. In the anime, Fuecoco is already onboard the ship owned by the Rising Volt Tacklers. He eventually meets Roy on one of their journeys, and they instantly become friends, leading to Roy officially capturing and making it his own. Since then, they’ve been training hard with one another to get stronger and have even caught other Pokemon to be their friends and training partners. For those who watch the anime, getting Roy’s Feucoco, as well as the other starter Pokemon that are still available to receive via Mystery Gift, it’ll be a fun reward to get these connections to the show.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet haven’t had the best time since launch, which makes many people nervous about what’s going to happen in the future. We know that The Pokemon Company has things in the over, as they unveiled a new game earlier this year that they haven’t touched on recently. Plus, given the sales of Gen 9, we know that Gen 10 is undoubtedly in the works.

Hopefully, like Roy and Fuecoco, The Pokemon Company will work hard to make something meaningful and bug-free next time.