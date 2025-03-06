After starting the second map, you can fast-travel back to the first region any time. Here’s how it works.

After progressing the main story in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, your main character Henry will eventually escape to the region of Kuttenberg. The bustling second region is very different from the backwater setting of the first map. Here you’ll have an enormous city to explore and vast fields full of warring factions.

Kuttenberg is an even bigger map than the first, but you can always go back to complete side-quests or just explore the starting area. You can travel back and forth between maps, but it works differently than normal fast travel. Here’s how to travel between maps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How To Travel Between Maps

Look for a camp like this.

There are two maps (or regions) in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Trosky and Kuttenberg. You’ll begin the game in the Trosky region then progress to Kuttenberg after the Storm main quest — once your Henry escapes to Kuttenberg, you can still return to the previous region. It is not locked off from you.

The red carriage icon will only appear when you travel to the travel abroad area — look for carts and carriages parked in a field. Approach the Coachman NPC at each location to pay the fee.

How To Travel Back To Trosky: Look for a red carriage icon to the west of Suchdol on the edge of the map. Go to the icon to find a cart. It costs 200 Groschen to travel back.

How To Travel Back To Kuttenberg: The red carriage icon is to the south of Troskowitz on the edge of the map. Like the previous cart, it costs 200 Groschen to travel to Kuttenberg.

Suchdol is the first village you’ll reach in the Kuttenberg map, so while most of the map is covered in fog, this area should be available to fast travel back to at any point in the game. All side-quests in the Trosky region can still be completed even after you leave. The only exception to this is the ‘Demons of Trosky‘ side-quest which can only be completed before the point-of-no-return in the Trosky region.

How Fast Travel Works

Fast travel is a standard feature of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and can be done on-foot or on horseback. Fast travel allows you to skip time and jump directly to the area you want to go — it’s easy to use but won’t let you travel between maps. You can only use fast travel in your current map.

Blue markers on the map are fast travel points. You can only fast travel to these locations. Select the marker on the map and agree to begin fast-travelling. A dotted line will appear on the map showing your route.

on the map are fast travel points. You can only fast travel to these locations. Select the marker on the map and agree to begin fast-travelling. A dotted line will appear on the map showing your route. Fast traveling consumes stamina , nourishment, and time . Time will progress, and your total stamina will decrease. Nourishment can be recovered by eating any un-spoiled food, while stamina is only refilled by sleeping.

, . Time will progress, and your total stamina will decrease. Nourishment can be recovered by eating any un-spoiled food, while stamina is only refilled by sleeping. Why travelling, random events may occur on the roads. This includes bandits or other deadly encounters. You can choose to investigate or avoid. There is a percentage that will give you the odds of a successful escape.

Early in the game, these random bandit encounters can be especially difficult to survive. Save your game (Save & Exit) then continue before attempting to fast travel. You’ll also travel faster and use less stamina or nourishment if you’re riding a horse while fast traveling. Always keep that in mind if you want to travel more efficiently.