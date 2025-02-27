Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Solve the Thieves’ Code Riddle

The Thieves’ Code is a task you’ll gain while completing jobs for the Guild in Kuttenberg — the biggest city in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Instead of breaking-and-entering, this quest is all about solving a weird riddle. There aren’t many clues to point you in the right direction, so if you’re lost and need a little extra help, we’ve got a full puzzle solution below. If you don’t know how to find the old thieves’ headquarters, you’ll be able to find it in minutes with this guide.

And finding the old thief bunker is worth it — it gives you a list of symbols and their meanings. These symbols can be found all over the city of Kuttenberg, and they mark houses that are worth exploring — there are houses with lots of coin, houses with guard dogs or buildings connected to the extensive underground. There’s a lot you can learn from this old parchment, so here’s how to get it.

How To Solve The Riddle | The Thieves’ Code Guide

After joining The Guild in Kuttenberg, you’ll quickly begin The Thieves’ Code task. This job has you investigate the strange symbols marked on different buildings in Kuttenberg, and leads to a very tricky puzzle. After speaking with Chenyek, travel to Hog. He’s inside a house with a dead body — search the body to collect Hynek’s Letter.

Hynek’s Letter has a nonsensical riddle on the page. Here’s what the riddle says.

A vineyard in the town? Strange, But who knows! And yet there it is, quite nearby. By the water that gushes, now listen and try to keep your eyes open, so that you can tell shortly after the midday bell you’ll find us where the shadow goes.

What does it mean? Think about it and read the clues. The “water that gushes” might be a fountain, while the “vineyard” might be a wine seller. There’s one such location in Kuttenberg — located on the west side of the city. Here’s the answer to finding the old thieves hideout.

How To Find The Hideout

The hideout is in the basement of the Trader’s house here.

Go to the Fountain at the Vintner’s Street POI, it is near the east gate fast-travel point in Kuttenberg. Wait at the fountain until 12:00 PM or noon. Watch the shadow of the pointed fountain — it will point north to the trader’s house.

To find the hideout, sneak into the basement of the trader’s building. There’s a Hard difficulty locked door down below. Either lockpick it (use Quickfinger Potions to improve your lockpicking skills) or rob the Trader at night to get a set of keys. You can also find a key to the underground in Hynek’s home if you searched carefully.

Inside the small Easy difficulty wooden chest, collect the Parchment With Symbols and return to Chenyek. Keep the paper handy — it shows what each symbol means. The symbols show homes with high groschen storage, secret underground tunnel entrances, guard dogs and more. The symbols can make your thievery journey a lot easier — and a lot more lucrative.