Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk Preview Teases Big Challenges

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet came out last year, it promised many things and delivered on pretty much all of them. One of the key things that the game delivered on was the open world you could enjoy and roam through however and whenever you wanted. There was also a three-pronged storyline that you could do in any way, depending on where your mood swung. When it was announced that Gen 9 would get a two-part DLC like Gen 8 did before, fans were interested and curious to see where things would go. But while there was a certain “style” and “quality” to the game, it did have a key flaw that many have noted.

The first part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask, came out in September and featured gamers going to the land of Kitakami to partake in a new adventure and learn about the mysterious “Ogre” that lived in the area. The story was nice enough, but it was rather easy as gamers went through the campaign. Specifically, the scaling of the Pokemon, both in the battles within the wild parts of the map and the trainer battles you did, rarely challenged you. Then, when you did meet a challenge, it was almost overwhelming how strong they were.

With the second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk, less than a month away from release, VGC got a chance to preview it, and they noted that once you get to the Blueberry Academy, you won’t have to worry about not having a challenge. According to them, their preview had them with a team of Pokemon that were level 80 apiece. However, when they faced some of the trainers in the game within the academy, they faced serious challenges.

Then, when they took on one of the Elite Four that Blueberry Academy has, they were seriously rocked by how good they were. This may seem like a “small tweak,” but some serious inconsistencies with scaling in The Teal Mask took away the challenge of playing it. You could go to an area and run into a level 70 Pokemon. But then, you could go about ten feet away and run into a Pokemon that was level 13.

Based on what VGC previewed, that won’t be a problem here. So, if you want to make it through this campaign, you better stock up on your items and ensure you’re ready for some tough battles!