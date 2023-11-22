The Last of Us Star Can’t Wait For More Physical Stunts

There was a massive resurgence with The Last of Us thanks to the HBO live-action adaptation. Naughty Dog’s video game was already a cinematic experience for players. So, it likely wasn’t too challenging to adapt the video game into its own series. Still, for those who enjoyed the season, it’s been a waiting game to see when season two will begin production. Fortunately, we know the season production is coming, and already one leading start can’t wait to get back into the heavy stunt work required for the next season.

Recently, Collider had the chance to speak with Bella Ramsey. The interview was partly due to the upcoming film she is promoting, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. However, the publication did manage to squeeze in a question about the upcoming season of The Last of Us. HBO gave the production team the green light to go ahead with a second season during the airing of the debut season. So fans were overjoyed that the show would continue, and the actors involved were able to continue exploring their characters.

Bella was able to confirm that the next season will continue filming during the early part of 2024. It’s noted that several delays pushed the production back. However, the season delay was mainly due to the Hollywood strikes that occurred earlier this year. That pushed several productions back, including The Last of Us season two. However, Bella did note that she is looking forward to the stunt work in the upcoming production. We know that The Last of Us Part II, the game on which the season will be based, will feature a time jump.

Yeah, lots of things. I’m excited for the really intense stuff, because I did a bit of that in Season 1 obviously, but to do that. And actually more physical scenes because Ellie is obviously more physically fit in Season 2. I love stunt stuff, and like waking up with bruises the next day, and finding myself with a black eye, just because it feels like so good to have done it. Bella Ramsey – Collider

Ellie is older and more experienced. We also see Ellie get far more physical in her attacks, along with the different set pieces. I’ll refrain from spoiling anything here, but it looks like the actress is all in on going through these different stunts that might be asked of her. However, we’ll have to wait and see how far the next season will take viewers. It’s been said in the past that The Last of Us Part II is far too big of a game to see adapted into a single season. As a result, we should see at least a third season of the show come out. Of course, there’s no telling if Naughty Dog is working on another part of the game series, which could open up a new narrative chapter to be adapted.