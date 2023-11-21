Pokemon Go: How to get Mareanie and Can it be Shiny?

There are various unique Pokemon types to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to grow. Mareanie has been in Pokemon Go since 2022, but it may still be absent from your collection.

Mareanie is a Poison/Water-type Pokemon. It is one of the easiest Pokemon to evolve, as it only requires 50 candy to be evolved into a Toxapex. However, Mareanie won’t be as simple to find, but you can boost your chances by learning all of the ways it appears in-game.

How to get Mareanie in Pokemon Go

There are many ways you can encounter Mareanie while playing Pokemon Go. This particular Pokemon can appear as a 3-Star Raid Boss in a Gym, as a reward for completing Field Research, and it can even show up in the wild.

To increase your chances of finding Mareanie in the wild, you can use Incense or Lure Modules in an attempt to attract it to your position. Also, regularly checking the ‘Nearby’ function will show you what Pokemon are in the area.

Since Mareanie is a Poison/Water-type Pokemon, if you encounter it in a gym, you’ll find success defeating it using Electric/Psychic-type attacks. By taking down Mareanie in a Gym, you’ll be given the chance to catch it and add it to your Pokedex.

Can you get a Shiny Mareanie in Pokemon Go?

If you’re hoping to get your hands on a Shiny Mareanie, you’re out of luck. Neither Mareanie or Toxapex are available as a Shiny in Pokemon Go, but that doesn’t mean that it’ll never be added to the game.

That’s all there is to know about how to obtain Mareanie in Pokemon Go!