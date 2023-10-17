Pokemon Go: How to Claim Greavard Wig Partner Research and Rewards

Pokemon Go is always packed with limited-time events and Research Tasks. Some are free to join, while others require you to purchase a ticket to participate. Greavard Wig Partner Research is now available in Pokemon Go and here’s how you can get involved.

Completing Research gives you the chance to get your hands on various rewards. Greavard Wig Partner Research is no different as there’s a cosmetic up for grabs, as well as the chance to encounter four different Pokemon.

How to get Pokemon Go Greavard Wig Partner Research

To access Greavard Wig Partner Research, you must claim it through Prime Gaming. This drop ends on November 17, 2023, so you need to pick up the Research before it expires.

If you have an active Prime subscription, here’s how you can claim the rewards:

Go to the Pokemon Go Prime Gaming website

Choose the offer and click the “claim” button

Visit the offer redemption page on the Niantic website and sign in

Enter your Prime Gaming reward code and click on “Submit”

By completing the Partner Research, you’ll be grated the Greavard Wig avatar before it hits the store. Also, you’ll encounter the following Pokemon during the Research:

Kecleon

Galarian Yamask

Golett

Oricorio

If you’re lucky, you may find a Shiny version of the Pokemon listed above in the wild (excluding Oricorio.) Remember, you can always use the Nearby function to see if the four Pokemon involved in this Research are close to your area.

Another Pokemon Go Prime Gaming drop is due to release in 4 weeks time and more are planned up to eight months in advance. Be sure to keep an eye out for even more rewards.