Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny?

Dragalge is a Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon and if you’re hoping to get your hands on one in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the details, below. Additionally, we’ll explain if this particular Pokemon has a Shiny variant in the mobile game.

Dragalge is strong in Pokemon Go PvP. It is capable of performing Dragon Tail, Water Gun, and Acid Fast Moves. In terms of Charged Moves, you’ll be able to make use of Dragalge’s Gunk Shot, Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, and Outrage.

How to get Dragalge in Pokemon Go

To obtain a Dragalge, you first need to catch a Skrelp out in the wild or hatch it in the 12km eggs you receive after taking down Team Go Rocket Leaders. Once you’ve successfully banked a Skrelp, all you have to do is evolve it using 50 Candy to turn it into Dragalge.

Can you get a Shiny Dragalge in Pokemon Go?

Right now, a Shiny Dragalge isn’t available in Pokemon Go, but that’s about to change. A Shiny Skrelp will join the game during the Noxious Swamp event which is scheduled to run from August 19 through to August 22. If you’re lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Skrelp, you can then evolve it into an extremely rare Shiny Dragalge.

That’s everything you need to know about adding a Dragalge to your Pokedex in Pokemon Go. Good luck, Trainers!