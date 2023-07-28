Gameranx

Pokemon Go: All Adventures Near and Far Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

A free to play event for Pokemon trainers.

Pokemon Go All Adventures Near and Far Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Adventure Week 2023 has begun in Pokemon Go, offering a whole host of rewards for completing various quests. This guide contains everything you need to know about the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go.

The event is free, so everyone can take part in the Timed Research tasks without having to spend a penny. As you play, you’ll have the choice to go down one of two paths, but don’t worry, both paths give you the exact same rewards.

All Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks

Step 1

  • Catch 3 Pokemon – Roggenrola Encounter

Rewards-

  • 500 Stardust
  • Drilbur Encounter

Route options:

  • Sightseeing Adventure
  • Studious Adventure

Sightseeing Adventure

Step 2

  • Spin 5 Pokestops – Geodude
  • Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust
  • Catch 10 Pokemon – Amaura

Rewards-

  • Nosepass
  • 3000 XP

Step 3

  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Dwebble
  • Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust
  • Hatch 1 egg – Tyrunt

Rewards-

  • Diglett
  • 4000 XP

Step 4

  • Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura
  • Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude
  • Hatch 1 Egg – Tyrunt

Rewards-

  • Alolan Diglett
  • 3000 Stardust
  • 5000 XP

Studious Adventure

Step 2

  • Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Geodude
  • Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust
  • Catch 4 different species of Pokemon – Amaura

Rewards-

  • Nosepass
  • 3000 XP

Step 3

  • Transfer 7 Pokemon – Dwebble
  • Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust
  • Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt

Rewards-

  • Diglett
  • 4000 XP

Step 4

  • Catch 7 different species of Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura
  • Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt

Rewards-

  • Alolan Diglett
  • 3000 Stardust
  • 5000 XP

The Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research event is scheduled to end on August 2 at 8pm local time.

