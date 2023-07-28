Pokemon Go: All Adventures Near and Far Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Adventure Week 2023 has begun in Pokemon Go, offering a whole host of rewards for completing various quests. This guide contains everything you need to know about the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go.

The event is free, so everyone can take part in the Timed Research tasks without having to spend a penny. As you play, you’ll have the choice to go down one of two paths, but don’t worry, both paths give you the exact same rewards.

All Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks

Step 1

Catch 3 Pokemon – Roggenrola Encounter

Rewards-

500 Stardust

Drilbur Encounter

Route options:

Sightseeing Adventure

Studious Adventure

Sightseeing Adventure

Step 2

Spin 5 Pokestops – Geodude

Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokemon – Amaura

Rewards-

Nosepass

3000 XP

Step 3

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Dwebble

Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust

Hatch 1 egg – Tyrunt

Rewards-

Diglett

4000 XP

Step 4

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura

Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude

Hatch 1 Egg – Tyrunt

Rewards-

Alolan Diglett

3000 Stardust

5000 XP

Studious Adventure

Step 2

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Geodude

Walk 1 km – 1500 Stardust

Catch 4 different species of Pokemon – Amaura

Rewards-

Nosepass

3000 XP

Step 3

Transfer 7 Pokemon – Dwebble

Walk 2 km – 2500 Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt

Rewards-

Diglett

4000 XP

Step 4

Catch 7 different species of Rock-type Pokemon – Amaura

Walk 3 km – Alolan Geodude

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Tyrunt

Rewards-

Alolan Diglett

3000 Stardust

5000 XP

The Pokemon Go Adventures Near and Far Timed Research event is scheduled to end on August 2 at 8pm local time.