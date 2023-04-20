Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat Ghost Tera Typhlosion

If you missed out on last weekend's Pokémon Scarlet & Violet raid, don't worry! You have one more chance to get Ghost Tera Typhlosion.

The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Event is here! This time, we’re facing off against Ghost Tera Typhlosion. But don’t let the Tera Type fool you, this is just as tough as the last 7-Star events.

If you tried to take on Typhlosion this past weekend and didn’t succeed, don’t worry! It’s happening again next weekend on Friday, April 21st 2023 (00:00 UTC) to Sunday, April 23rd 2023 (23:59 UTC). You have a few more days to plan and train before Typhlosion is gone for good.

Moves

Typhlosion only has one Status move, but three attacking moves:

Move Type Category Power PP Eruption Fire Special 150 5 Sunny Day Fire Status — 5 Play Rough Fairy Physical 90 10 Shadow Ball Ghost Special 80 15

Typhlosion will use Sunny Day, which boosts the power of Fire-type moves and weakens Water-type moves. Thankfully, you don’t really need Water-type moves in this battle. However, you do want some kind of weather-changing move so Eruption doesn’t completely knock out your Raid party.

Play Rough is meant to counter any Dark-type Pokemon, though Eruption may do more damage due to being a STAB move. Meanwhile, Shadow Ball will counter any Ghost-type Pokémon.

Overall, it looks like you want to avoid Dark, Ghost, Dragon, Grass, Bug, Psychic, Steel, and Ice. This leaves Fire, Normal, Water, Electric, Flying, Poison, Rock, Ground, and Fairy.

From those types, think about your defense. Typhlosion primarily uses Sp. Atk moves, with only Play Rough as its Physical move. Using a Normal-type Pokémon immediately negates Shadow Ball as an issue.

Hidden Ability – Flash Fire

Since all the 7-Star Tera Raid Pokémon have their Hidden Abilities, Typhlosion will have Flash Fire. When a Pokémon with Flash Fire is hit by a Fire-type move, the power of their Fire-type moves will increase by 50%. Though this buff cannot stack, the effect remains throughout the entire battle.

This should eliminate any Fire-type Pokémon from your team. You won’t be able to use Fire moves to deal damage and you’ll just make Typhlosion even stronger.

Recommended Pokémon

After going through Typhlosion’s moveset and Ability, we’re left with 8 Pokémon types: Normal, Water, Electric, Flying, Poison, Rock, Ground, and Fairy. Out of these options, Water and Ground resist Fire, Poison resists Fairy, and Normal is immune to Ghost.

Back to Typhlosion: its Sp. Def stat is slightly higher than its Defense stat, so Physical moves should be a little more effective. For the most part, Dark moves tend to be Physical moves, but there are a handful of Physical Ghost moves that can work.

If you preordered the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, your game should have a Hisuian Zorua. This is perfect for the Typhlosion raid – since Hisuian Zorua is Normal/Ghost, it gains the Ghost immunity. If you want to keep the immunity, you can try out a Normal Tera Type Hisuian Zoroark since it will retain its Ghost-type STAB. Or, you could try Water or Ground for the Fire resistance. Eruption hits hard.

As a Poison/Ground Pokémon, Clodsire can also work well in this raid. Its typing resists Fairy and Fire, respectively, and it has a high Sp. Def to fully combat Eruption. The downside is that Clodsire cannot learn any moves that are super effective against Typhlosion. You’ll need to rely on Clodsire’s STAB moves and boost them as much as possible. Oh, and don’t forget a weather move. You can either have Clodsire hold a Black Sludge, Leftovers, or Shell Bell to restore some HP.

Finally, Toxapex is a good tank option. As a Poison/Water Pokémon, it has the same resistances as Clodsire, but it can learn Hex. If a Pokémon suffers from a status condition, Hex does double the damage. So if Typhlosion becomes burned, paralyzed, poisoned, confused, etc., Hex’s power will double.

Example Pokémon & Moves