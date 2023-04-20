Wildfrost: How To Unlock The True Final Boss

Wildfrost is hard to beat. It took us well over 10 hours to get our first win, although once we got it, it felt amazing. However, beating the game once is not the end. Wildfrost expects you to put in way more work if you want to get to the Credits. If this sounds daunting, that’s because it is.

This guide is going to have Spoilers for Wildfrost, so if you want to figure this out on your own, then turn away now. For everyone else, be prepared to jump through some hoops, because reaching the True Final Boss is going to test you in every way imaginable. Mostly patience. Possibly sanity.

Getting Three Modifier Bells

First things first, you need Modifier Bells. Your first Bell is unlocked once you have beaten the game once, gotten the ‘Victory?’ screen, and Ascended. To unlock the other two Modifier Bells, you need to beat the game a second and third time with any unlocked Bells active.

This is easier said than done since Modifier Bells make the game more difficult, so if you struggled to get the win the first time, winning two more times on progressively more difficult variants is going to be nightmare-inducing.

Obtaining The Broken Vase

Once you have obtained all 3 Modifier Bells start another run with all 3 active. You will now be on the correct path to the True Final Boss. On your Map screen, you will start to see glowing events. These are, as far as we are aware, only found in Chests and Woolly Snail locations.

The first glowing event you encounter gives you to option to buy or collect the Broken Vase. This thing is useless on its own and does nothing but clog your deck. It’s a downgrade to your deck for the rest of this run. Kind of.

Repairing The Broken Vase

Here’s the thing though, the Broken Vase can be repaired. If you go to a second glowing event on the same run, you can buy Lumin Goop which combines with your Broken Vase to form the Lumin Vase.

The Lumin Vase is ludicrously powerful as it applies the only instance of Lumin in the game. Lumin doubles all effect values found on cards. This can be game-breaking, which is what we like to see.

Unlocking The True Final Boss

Now you have the Lumin Vase, it’s time to unlock the True Final Boss. Get to the final boss as per usual, and then beat them. Instead of that strange purple glow corrupting your character, it will fly off-screen. Once back at the map screen, you will be allowed to move onto a new area. This is where the True Final Boss resides, and it’s the hardest encounter in Wildfrost by far.

You need to fight 6 Frost Guardians, all of which are around the power of a fully-fledged boss, and all of which have powerful abilities. You will probably die your first time.

How To Defeat The True Final Boss

We don’t know. We’ve never done it. This is a seriously hard encounter that requires a very powerful deck and a little bit of luck to get through. Prioritise killing the Guardian who prevents your Companions from moving, then deal with any Guardians that can Ramp. Good luck!

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.